SP City Hall extends hours in AMAs and UBSs after covid discharge

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo extended the hours of hospital units after an increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza in the capital.
In all, the measure covers 39 units of AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) and AMAs/UBS (Basic Health Units) integrated, in addition to others that act only in the condition of UBSs.
Part of these units will be open 24h and others until 22h. There are 27 Integrated AMAs/UBSs, five AMAs and seven UBSs. 23 tents will also be set up to welcome the population in the units of the municipality. (See full list below)
Also as a way to meet the high demand, by UOL, the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, stated that he has already hired, with the OSSs (Social Health Organizations), 280 professionals since December and authorized the hiring of another 700, which would give at least 980 more health professionals, of different categories.
Yesterday, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MBD), said that the city will prioritize groups, such as symptomatic and patients, in carrying out tests for covid-19.
Nunes said that the demand for tests has increased in a “frightening” way. “The city hall has now made a protocol to prioritize those situations of symptomatic patients who need hospitalization. Obviously also some sectors, such as homeless people. .”
exhausted doctors
Exhaustion, lack of professionals and lack of input and infrastructure in UBSs (basic health units) in São Paulo. These are the complaints made by Simesp (São Paulo Physicians Union) when announcing the stoppage of the class in the city’s primary care for tomorrow.
To the UOL, a representative of the entity declared that professionals have resigned because of the increase in demands and says that there is no expansion in the number of professionals. The SMS (Municipal Health Department) counters and says it has already made 280 hires since December and authorized another 700.
Yesterday, the union and other representatives of the class met with the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, but did not reach a consensus.
The proposal closed by the medical class is for a 24-hour stoppage in the UBSs from Wednesday morning (19). The union says the stoppage is allowed without a minimum contingent because a basic unit is not considered emergency care — unlike emergency rooms. The entity estimates that the strike will involve 300 to 400 professionals. An act is scheduled in front of City Hall for 15:00.
Check the list of units with extended hours
The 39 units that will have their hours extended and the 23 tents set up to welcome the population are:
Southeast region
AMA Sapopemba (service until 10pm)
R. João Lopes de Lima, 1151 – Jardim Sapopemba
AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Grimaldi (service until 10pm)
R. Pedro de Castro Velho, 523 – Vila Bancária
AMA/UBS Integrated Vila California – Zeilival Bruscagin (service until 10pm)
Conde de São Januário Square, 91 – Vila California
West Region
AMA Jardim Peri Peri (service until 10pm – including on Sundays)
R. João Guerra, 247 – Peri Peri Garden
AMA/UBS Integrated Paulo VI (service until 10pm)
Avenida Vaticano, 69 – Jardim João XXIII
UBS Jardim Colombo (service until 10pm)
R. Frei Bonifácio Dux, 40 – Jardim Columbus
UBS Jardim Boa Vista (service until 10pm)
R. Candido Fontoura, 620 – Jardim Boa Vista
South region
AMA Jardim Pirajussara (24-hour service)
Av. Amadeu da Silva Samelo, 423 – Jardim Martinic
AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Novo Santo Amaro (24-hour service)
R. Porta do Prado, 18 – Novo Santo Amaro Park
AMA/UBS Integrated Park Figueira Grande (24-hour service)
R. Daniel Klein, 211 – Figueira Grande Park
AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Alfredo (service until 10pm)
R. Dinar, 51 – Jardim das Flores
AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Santo Antonio (service until 10 pm)
R. Manuel Bordalo Pinheiro, 100 – Parque Santo Antonio
AMA Jardim São Luiz (service until 10pm)
R. Luiz Antonio Verney, 98 – Jardim São Luiz
UBS Zumbi dos Palmares (service until 10pm)
R. Humberto de Almeida, 08 – Santana Farm
Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim Mirna* (service until 10pm)
R. Dr. Juvenal Hudson Ferreira, 13 – Jardim Mirna
AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Miriam I – Manoel Soares de Oliveira (24-hour service)
Av. Santo Afonso, 419 – Jardim Miriam
eastern region
UBS Carlos Gentile de Melo* (opening from 7 am to 7 pm)
R. dos Têxteis, 3765 – Tiradentes City
UBS Cidade Tiradentes I – Luis Maranhão* (from 7 am to 7 pm)
R. dos Têxteis, 512 – Cidade Tiradentes
UBS Dom Angélico* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)
str. Manuel de Oliveira Ramos, 1 – Tiradentes City
AMA/UBS Integrated Fazenda do Carmo* (service until 10pm)
R. Francisco Cardoso Jr., 10 – Cidade Tiradentes
UBS Graphics* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)
R. Francisco José Viana, 708 – Cidade Tiradentes
UBS Inácio Monteiro* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)
R. Inácio Monteiro, 3002 – Tiradentes City
UBS Sunrise* (service until 10pm)
R. Senador Nelson Carneiro, 617 – Cidade Tiradentes
UBS Mayor Prestes Maia* (opening from 7 am to 7 pm)
R. Inácio Pinto Lima, 35 – Tiradentes City
UBS Prophet Jeremiah* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)
Rua Luis Bordese, 63 – Cidade Tiradentes
PA Glória Rodrigues dos Santos Bonfim* (24-hour service)
Av. dos Metalúrgicos, 2820 – Cidade Tiradentes
UPA Cidade Tiradentes* (24-hour service)
R. Cachoeira Morena, 462-508 – Conj. Habit. Inácio Monteiro
UBS Jardim Silva Telles* (service until 10pm)
R. José Alexandre Machado, 511 – Itaim Paulista
AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim das Oliveiras* (opening until 10pm)
R. José da Cruz Camargo, 174 – Itaim Paulista
AMA President Juscelino Kubitschek* (service until 10pm)
Av. Utaro Kanai, 286 – Cohab Presidente Juscelino
UBS Vila Chabilândia* (service until 10pm)
Lageado Velho Road, 76 – Lajeado
Integrated AMA/UBS Sítio da Casa Pintada* (service until 10pm)
Av. Maria Santana, 1069 – São Miguel Paulista
AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Paulistano* (24-hour service)
R. Silveira Pires, 265 – Parque Paulistano
Integrated AMA/UBS José Bonifácio III* – Dr. Lucy Mayumi Udakiri (service until 10pm)
R. Silvio Barbini, 40 – Itaquera
AMA/UBS Integrated Eagle of The Hague (opening until 10pm)
R. So Many Words, 12 – Cohab Águia de Haia
AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Brasília* (opening until 10pm)
Av. Osvaldo Valle Cordeiro, 245 – Jd. Brasilia
Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim da Conquista III (service until 10pm)
Travessa Somos Todos Eguais, 330 – São Mateus
UBS Rio Claro* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)
R. Cinira Polonio, 33 – Conj. Promote Rio Claro
AMA/UBS Integrated Prof. Dr. Humberto Cerruti – Pq. Boturussu (service until 10pm)
Av. Olavo Egídio de Souza Aranha, 704 – Vl. cisper
North region
Integrated AMA/UBS Vila Pereira Barreto (service until 10pm)
R. Dom Manuel D’Elboux, 76 – Jardim São José
24-hour Integrated AMA/UBS Parque Anhanguera* (24-hour service)
100 Pierre Renoir Avenue – Britannia Garden
AMA/UBS Integrada Perus* (service until 10pm)
Praça Vigário João Gonçalves de Lima, 239 – Perus
AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Anhanguera I (service until 10pm)
R. Marcela Alves de Cássia, 175 – Jardim Jaraguá
AMA/UBS Integrated Vila Barbosa (service until 10pm)
Avenida Mandaqui, 197 – Bairro do Limão
AMA Jardim Brasil (service until 10pm)
R. Francisco Peixoto, 400 – Jardim Brasil
AMA Vila Medeiros (service until 10pm)
R. Eurico Sodré, 353 – Vila Medeiros
Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim Ladeira Rosa (service until 10pm)
R. José da Costa Gavião, 150 – Brasilândia
AMA/UBS Integrated Vila Guilherme (service until 10pm – including on Sundays)
R. João Ventura Batista, 615 – Vila Guilherme
AMA/UBS Integrated Wamberto Dias da Costa (service until 10pm)
R. Paulo Cesar, 60 – Tremembé
*Units with tents installed to screen people with flu