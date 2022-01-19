SP City Hall extends hours in AMAs and UBSs after covid discharge

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo extended the hours of hospital units after an increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza in the capital.

In all, the measure covers 39 units of AMAs (Ambulatory Medical Assistance) and AMAs/UBS (Basic Health Units) integrated, in addition to others that act only in the condition of UBSs.

Part of these units will be open 24h and others until 22h. There are 27 Integrated AMAs/UBSs, five AMAs and seven UBSs. 23 tents will also be set up to welcome the population in the units of the municipality. (See full list below)

Also as a way to meet the high demand, by UOL, the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, stated that he has already hired, with the OSSs (Social Health Organizations), 280 professionals since December and authorized the hiring of another 700, which would give at least 980 more health professionals, of different categories.

Yesterday, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MBD), said that the city will prioritize groups, such as symptomatic and patients, in carrying out tests for covid-19.

Nunes said that the demand for tests has increased in a “frightening” way. “The city hall has now made a protocol to prioritize those situations of symptomatic patients who need hospitalization. Obviously also some sectors, such as homeless people. .”

exhausted doctors

Exhaustion, lack of professionals and lack of input and infrastructure in UBSs (basic health units) in São Paulo. These are the complaints made by Simesp (São Paulo Physicians Union) when announcing the stoppage of the class in the city’s primary care for tomorrow.

To the UOL, a representative of the entity declared that professionals have resigned because of the increase in demands and says that there is no expansion in the number of professionals. The SMS (Municipal Health Department) counters and says it has already made 280 hires since December and authorized another 700.

Yesterday, the union and other representatives of the class met with the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, but did not reach a consensus.

The proposal closed by the medical class is for a 24-hour stoppage in the UBSs from Wednesday morning (19). The union says the stoppage is allowed without a minimum contingent because a basic unit is not considered emergency care — unlike emergency rooms. The entity estimates that the strike will involve 300 to 400 professionals. An act is scheduled in front of City Hall for 15:00.

Check the list of units with extended hours

The 39 units that will have their hours extended and the 23 tents set up to welcome the population are:

Southeast region

AMA Sapopemba (service until 10pm)

R. João Lopes de Lima, 1151 – Jardim Sapopemba

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Grimaldi (service until 10pm)

R. Pedro de Castro Velho, 523 – Vila Bancária

AMA/UBS Integrated Vila California – Zeilival Bruscagin (service until 10pm)

Conde de São Januário Square, 91 – Vila California

West Region

AMA Jardim Peri Peri (service until 10pm – including on Sundays)

R. João Guerra, 247 – Peri Peri Garden

AMA/UBS Integrated Paulo VI (service until 10pm)

Avenida Vaticano, 69 – Jardim João XXIII

UBS Jardim Colombo (service until 10pm)

R. Frei Bonifácio Dux, 40 – Jardim Columbus

UBS Jardim Boa Vista (service until 10pm)

R. Candido Fontoura, 620 – Jardim Boa Vista

South region

AMA Jardim Pirajussara (24-hour service)

Av. Amadeu da Silva Samelo, 423 – Jardim Martinic

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Novo Santo Amaro (24-hour service)

R. Porta do Prado, 18 – Novo Santo Amaro Park

AMA/UBS Integrated Park Figueira Grande (24-hour service)

R. Daniel Klein, 211 – Figueira Grande Park

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Alfredo (service until 10pm)

R. Dinar, 51 – Jardim das Flores

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Santo Antonio (service until 10 pm)

R. Manuel Bordalo Pinheiro, 100 – Parque Santo Antonio

AMA Jardim São Luiz (service until 10pm)

R. Luiz Antonio Verney, 98 – Jardim São Luiz

UBS Zumbi dos Palmares (service until 10pm)

R. Humberto de Almeida, 08 – Santana Farm

Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim Mirna* (service until 10pm)

R. Dr. Juvenal Hudson Ferreira, 13 – Jardim Mirna

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Miriam I – Manoel Soares de Oliveira (24-hour service)

Av. Santo Afonso, 419 – Jardim Miriam

eastern region

UBS Carlos Gentile de Melo* (opening from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. dos Têxteis, 3765 – Tiradentes City

UBS Cidade Tiradentes I – Luis Maranhão* (from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. dos Têxteis, 512 – Cidade Tiradentes

UBS Dom Angélico* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

str. Manuel de Oliveira Ramos, 1 – Tiradentes City

AMA/UBS Integrated Fazenda do Carmo* (service until 10pm)

R. Francisco Cardoso Jr., 10 – Cidade Tiradentes

UBS Graphics* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Francisco José Viana, 708 – Cidade Tiradentes

UBS Inácio Monteiro* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Inácio Monteiro, 3002 – Tiradentes City

UBS Sunrise* (service until 10pm)

R. Senador Nelson Carneiro, 617 – Cidade Tiradentes

UBS Mayor Prestes Maia* (opening from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Inácio Pinto Lima, 35 – Tiradentes City

UBS Prophet Jeremiah* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

Rua Luis Bordese, 63 – Cidade Tiradentes

PA Glória Rodrigues dos Santos Bonfim* (24-hour service)

Av. dos Metalúrgicos, 2820 – Cidade Tiradentes

UPA Cidade Tiradentes* (24-hour service)

R. Cachoeira Morena, 462-508 – Conj. Habit. Inácio Monteiro

UBS Jardim Silva Telles* (service until 10pm)

R. José Alexandre Machado, 511 – Itaim Paulista

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim das Oliveiras* (opening until 10pm)

R. José da Cruz Camargo, 174 – Itaim Paulista

AMA President Juscelino Kubitschek* (service until 10pm)

Av. Utaro Kanai, 286 – Cohab Presidente Juscelino

UBS Vila Chabilândia* (service until 10pm)

Lageado Velho Road, 76 – Lajeado

Integrated AMA/UBS Sítio da Casa Pintada* (service until 10pm)

Av. Maria Santana, 1069 – São Miguel Paulista

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Paulistano* (24-hour service)

R. Silveira Pires, 265 – Parque Paulistano

Integrated AMA/UBS José Bonifácio III* – Dr. Lucy Mayumi Udakiri (service until 10pm)

R. Silvio Barbini, 40 – Itaquera

AMA/UBS Integrated Eagle of The Hague (opening until 10pm)

R. So Many Words, 12 – Cohab Águia de Haia

AMA/UBS Integrated Jardim Brasília* (opening until 10pm)

Av. Osvaldo Valle Cordeiro, 245 – Jd. Brasilia

Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim da Conquista III (service until 10pm)

Travessa Somos Todos Eguais, 330 – São Mateus

UBS Rio Claro* (service from 7 am to 7 pm)

R. Cinira Polonio, 33 – Conj. Promote Rio Claro

AMA/UBS Integrated Prof. Dr. Humberto Cerruti – Pq. Boturussu (service until 10pm)

Av. Olavo Egídio de Souza Aranha, 704 – Vl. cisper

North region

Integrated AMA/UBS Vila Pereira Barreto (service until 10pm)

R. Dom Manuel D’Elboux, 76 – Jardim São José

24-hour Integrated AMA/UBS Parque Anhanguera* (24-hour service)

100 Pierre Renoir Avenue – Britannia Garden

AMA/UBS Integrada Perus* (service until 10pm)

Praça Vigário João Gonçalves de Lima, 239 – Perus

AMA/UBS Integrated Parque Anhanguera I (service until 10pm)

R. Marcela Alves de Cássia, 175 – Jardim Jaraguá

AMA/UBS Integrated Vila Barbosa (service until 10pm)

Avenida Mandaqui, 197 – Bairro do Limão

AMA Jardim Brasil (service until 10pm)

R. Francisco Peixoto, 400 – Jardim Brasil

AMA Vila Medeiros (service until 10pm)

R. Eurico Sodré, 353 – Vila Medeiros

Integrated AMA/UBS Jardim Ladeira Rosa (service until 10pm)

R. José da Costa Gavião, 150 – Brasilândia

AMA/UBS Integrated Vila Guilherme (service until 10pm – including on Sundays)

R. João Ventura Batista, 615 – Vila Guilherme

AMA/UBS Integrated Wamberto Dias da Costa (service until 10pm)

R. Paulo Cesar, 60 – Tremembé

*Units with tents installed to screen people with flu