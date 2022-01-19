SP is a leader in Brazil and surpasses developed countries in vaccination against Covid-19

The State of São Paulo maintains the mark of the highest vaccination coverage in the entire country, with 85.06% of the population immunized with at least one dose and 79.95% with a complete vaccination schedule. The data pointed out by the Vacinómetro this Tuesday (18) also place the State in a prominent position on the global stage, ahead of several developed countries – such as the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy -, in the race for immunization. and coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

In countries with a population equal to or greater than that of SP, the state is second only to China, South Korea and Spain in terms of vaccination coverage. According to statistics from the website Our World in Data, if it were a country, São Paulo would be in fourth place in the world ranking of immunization (next to Argentina), considering a cut of countries with more than 40 million inhabitants.

SP has already vaccinated more than Italy, Japan and France, which respectively have 82%, 80% and 79% of the population immunized with at least one dose. SP has also vaccinated more than the United States, United Kingdom and Germany which register between 76% and 74%. The state’s numbers are also higher than those of Brazil, which today has 69% of the population fully vaccinated and 78% with at least one dose, also according to Our World in Data.

In SP, the Vacinometer points to more than 88.7 million doses applied throughout the state. In total, there are 38.4 million in the first dose, 35.8 million in the second, 1.1 million in a single dose and 13.3 million in an additional dose. If only the adult population is considered, vaccination coverage exceeds 100%, with 96% having already completed the vaccination schedule.

Kids

The Government of SP was also the first in the whole country to start vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old. The first doses were applied last Friday (14). In this first stage of the childhood vaccination campaign, the State Immunization Plan recommends that the 645 municipalities in the state prioritize children with comorbidities, disabilities, indigenous people and quilombolas. It is estimated that 850,000 minors in these conditions are vaccinated as a priority.