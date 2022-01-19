Addition of the meme of Spiders pointing at each other came from the actor’s suggestion!

the return of Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Return Home gave a lot to talk about, but the actor seems to have had a slightly bigger role in relation to some of the scenes that stood out to the audience. One of them was the reproduction of the meme where the three Peter Parkers point to each other which, according to the actor, was the result of his suggestion.

Participating in the podcast Happy, Sad, Confused, Garfield said that the team was already thinking about how to include the meme in the film, but had not found a way to do so. The situation ended up happening naturally, but from what the actor says, he had a moment of enlightenment and ran to give his suggestion to the director:

“We were trying to understand the pointing thing, like, ‘How are we going to do the pointing thing in a way that [faça sentido]?’ It took some time,” He told. “It kind of just happened naturally when we were on that scaffold deciding, ‘Peter #1, Peter #2, Peter #3.’ But actually, I remember having an idea and then running to the set and telling Jon [Watts]: ‘I already know, I already know, I already know!’”

Two versions of the moment ended up being pointed out by fans. The first, which is to which Garfield refers to, happens in the laboratory, when his versions of Tom Holland it’s from Tobey Maguire are working and Ned calls out Peter’s name, getting answers from everyone. The Amazing Spider-Man interpreter spoke more about the scene, saying:

“There’s that moment when Jacob [Ned] says, ‘Hey, Peter!’ And we all replied, ‘Yes?’ But in the script, it was kind of like that.” Garfield said. “We all say ‘yes,’ and then my Peter says, ‘This is never going to get boring.’ Something kind of sarcastic, that seemed to kind of slow down, and not be quite right for the moment, because it’s cute. It’s actually kind of cute. So I remember thinking, and I can say, ‘This is adorable. We are very adorable.”

With that, the actor ended up realizing that the scene in question could be used to include the meme:

“[…] This is the time when we can, [aponta] ‘Do you mean me, or do you mean others [Peters]?’” Garfield told. “And Jon was like, ‘This is it! That’s it! Done.’ I was so glad it worked. It was so fun and creative and free.”

The actor also commented on working alongside maguire and Holland, declaring that he would like to reproduce this dynamic between the three characters again. Previously, Garfield also confirmed that he would be returning to the franchise. The spectacular Spider Man, if “look right”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home can still be found in theaters.

