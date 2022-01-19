Sponsor of BBB 22, QuintoAndar presents new brand – 01/18/2022

QuintoAndar, a real estate rental and sale platform, has a new look. The startup, founded in 2013, presents today (18) its new positioning and its new brand.

The company will also launch an advertising campaign with the concept “stories to live”, created by the agency GUT. The commercial (see below) premieres next Sunday (23). It is the first time that the company invests in a media action with national coverage. Starting in March, the brand will also be at Big Brother Brasil 22.

João Chueri, CMO of QuintoAndar Image: Disclosure

“It’s a natural evolution of our business. We are still in a growth phase and we needed to evolve the brand to accommodate all this. The real estate market has always focused on solving bureaucratic problems, but it needed to be personal and emotional. The idea is to bring this emotional aspect to a technology company, to go beyond the transactional aspect”, declares João Chueri, the company’s head of marketing.

The marketing action takes place when the company expands its services to consumers.

“Our main objective today is not just changing the brand, it’s marketing. Last year we arrived in the Northeast and today we are in 50 cities, we are still under construction. The media strategy is to present the brand to more people”, says Chueri.

According to the company, one of the changes that can already be noticed is the creation of new search filters, such as space for home office, accessibility, in addition to green areas and quiet streets. The platform also provides a fixed realtor, who accompanies the client throughout the search journey. In addition, the company has strengthened partnerships with real estate companies.

“We are ‘pro-market’. The idea is to expand the category as a whole: there are those who do the transaction, there are those who do the insurance, for example. We bring together all the steps of the process to fulfill the mission of giving the ideal property for the ideal resident”, declares the executive.

Check out the commercial: