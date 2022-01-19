Statements by the President of the Order of Portugal outrage Brazilian doctors | Portugal Giro

Nurse treats patient with Covid in Lisbon. | Pedro Nunes/Reuters/19-02-2021

Brazilian doctors in Portugal are outraged by the statements made by the president of the Portuguese Medical Association to the “Lusa” agency. The report was reproduced in the country’s media, including the daily “Público” and the digital newspaper “Observador”.

Commenting on the news that Portugal approves less than half of foreign candidates for doctors, Miguel Guimarães tried to explain the delay in recognition. And he criticized part of the Brazilian school.

— There are medical courses that do not have quality and the (Portuguese) universities are careful with this. Brazil is the country in the world with the most medical courses, it has the worst and the best medical courses. Opening a medical school in Brazil is very easy, the government does not prevent any school. Most Brazilian doctors are not registered with the Brazilian Medical Association — said Guimarães to “Lusa”.

The column found that the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), equivalent in Brazil to the Portuguese Order, received an email from a Brazilian doctor. He is active behind the scenes of Portuguese hospitals as a representative of the interests of foreign professionals. In a private group of doctors, indignation is general. And at least one regional council also received email.

Forwarded to Portugal Giro, the message demands: “I, as a Brazilian emigrant doctor, demand a firm and public manifestation from the CFM regarding the report with statements by the president of the Portuguese Medical Association against the quality of the Brazilian doctor and his formation. These are serious accusations that directly and morally affect the international name of the Brazilian doctor and the prestige of CFM in the world”.

Laís Vieira graduated from the Federal University of São Paulo. The Brazilian doctor filed the lawsuit in 2019 and obtained recognition to practice general practice in December 2021. She considered Guimarães’ comments reckless.

— It certainly shows a lack of knowledge of medical training in Brazil. I agree that in Brazil there is greater heterogeneity between faculties than in Portugal. However, there are minimum curriculum guidelines that any college, public or private, must follow,” said Vieira.

Brazilian doctors point out mistakes in the president’s statements. In another part of the interview, the text mentions that Guimarães mentioned that the training of a doctor in Brazil would last from one to six years.

— A year of medicine? Not even a nursing technician graduates in a year — said a doctor who is waiting for recognition of his specialty, fears reprisals and therefore does not identify himself.

Vieira completes the statement by his Brazilian professional colleague.

— Workload determinations would prevent anyone from becoming a doctor in as short a time as a year. The courses also last six years in Brazil. It is clear that I was never against Brazilians undergoing any scrutiny, but it is unfair that they doubt the quality of training of many of us – declared Vieira.

Another Brazilian doctor in Portugal points to the fact that the president indicates that part of the doctors are not registered in the Brazilian “Order”.

— This gentleman doesn’t know what he’s talking about. No one can act as a doctor in Brazil without being registered in one (or more) regional councils. I am in the internship that they require to do my residency, even though I have done a medical internship for 16 years and have been working as an autonomous doctor here in Portugal for three years. The level of the Portuguese environment leaves a lot to be desired. I just don’t want to upset myself, because it’s enough to be an immigrant in a xenophobic country,” she said, who also requested anonymity so as not to be harmed.

In data from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education (MCTES) published by “Lusa”, Portugal approved 706 (42%) of the total of 1,700 foreign requests.

“Among the 74.7% of applications submitted by Brazilians, only 42.7% were approved – even though these represent three quarters of the total number of applications approved”, the text said.

A doctor from the European Union is automatically recognized and needs to pass a communication test at the Order. Those who come from outside the block have to complete more tests until they gain the lengthy autonomy to practice general practice.

To become a specialist doctor, a Brazilian will be evaluated by the Order’s colleges. The Brazilians assured that they were discriminated against by those responsible for the schools. The president of the Order admitted that it is “another championship”, even more time consuming and “that does not depend on the direction, but on each school”.

Last Saturday, O GLOBO published a report on the National Health Service (SNS) of Portugal. In part of it, Brazilian doctor Rachel Vicente said that she was not recognized as a specialist after working for ten years and coordinating the neurosurgical intensive care unit (ICU) at Garcia de Orta, in Lisbon.

— I worked as an intensive care specialist for six years earning as a clinic. They use foreigners as cheap labor while there is a lack of specialist doctors in general,” Vicente said.

Sought, CFM and the Medical Association have not yet responded.