Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Bond yields and bond prices soar on what the CEO of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) called “wage inflation everywhere” as he presented a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings set on Tuesday. . Procter & Gamble will shed more light on this phenomenon when it releases the results later.

US bond yields advance, dragging their 10-year German counterpart above 0% for the first time in nearly three years. UK inflation also hits a 30-year high. And Sony is in shock after Microsoft (NASDAQ:) bought Activision Blizzard.

In Brazil, the possibility increases that the Tax Reform will not advance in the Senate.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, January 19th.

1. Inflation everywhere

Bond yields across the developed world hit new highs amid more evidence that inflation is rising faster and staying longer than central banks expected last year.

The US Treasury yield rose another 2 basis points to 1.90% overnight, its highest level in more than two years. This came a day after Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon complained about “wage inflation everywhere” — particularly at his own bank, where higher pay ate into profits and sent its shares down 7%.

In Europe, the rose above 0% for the first time since May 2019, after it was confirmed at 5.3% in December, while the also rose to 5.4%, more than expected for a 30-year high. years old. Two senior Bank of England officials will speak later and may hint at the likelihood of another BoE increase at their meeting in early February.

2. Difficulties with Tax Reform

The Tax Reform soap opera should drag on for some time in the Senate, with the proposal facing resistance from some states, municipalities and sectors of the economy.

Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) said, according to O Estado de S. Paulo, that the lack of face-to-face meetings due to the advance of the coronavirus’s variant omicron and the fact that it is an electoral year should also hamper the progress of the measure.

There is a movement to have a vote in February, but the current bet is that the text is approved by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), but has little chance of passing the plenary.

3. Ready, Player 2?

Sony (T:) (SA:) shares are down 13% in Tokyo trading in response to Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) acquisition of game developer Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) (SA:). The $69 billion deal, the biggest ever for Microsoft, will make the software giant a serious challenger to the Japanese company’s status as the world’s second-biggest video game company by revenue.

Whether or not the deal will end up restricting access to Activision’s games on Sony’s PlayStation console – Microsoft’s big Xbox rival – remains to be seen. Antitrust regulators will certainly review the agreement. However, traders in Tokyo did not expect regulators to tell them how bad it would be for Microsoft’s competitors.

4. Stocks on the American market

The earnings season expands on Wednesday, with results released from UnitedHealth (NYSE:) (SA:) and, of special interest given the current focus on inflation, consumer giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) (SA :). They report ahead of the start of trading, while Netherlands-based ASML has already seen a big increase in profits and dividends.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:) (SA:), prologis (NYSE:) (SA:) and the pipeline operator Kinder Morgan (NYSE:) (SA:) must also publish their results, while Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) (SA:) and Bank of America (NYSE:) (SA:) detailed the fourth quarter.

Stocks in general are expected to recover just a little from their hefty losses on Tuesday. At 8:55 a.m., the 100 futures were up 0.29%, while the A and A futures were up 0.08% and 0.14%, respectively. The , ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, advanced 0.76% in the premarket, recovering from the 0.76% drop the day before.

5. Oil hits new highs after the Iraq-Turkey pipeline explosion

Crude oil prices remained close to seven-year highs, although they eased slightly on news that a major export pipeline carrying oil from Iraqi Kurdistan to the Mediterranean has resumed limited operations.

The Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which has spanned one of the world’s most unstable regions for the past 20 years, was damaged by a mysterious explosion on Tuesday. Capable of transporting 400,000 barrels a day to world markets, it is currently operating at 75,000, according to Turkish officials.

As of 8:57 am, U.S. crude futures were up 1.08% to $85.75, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.91% to $88.31. O releases its weekly estimate of US inventories at 6:30 pm, a day later than normal due to the Monday holiday.