step by step to consult the statement through the Caixa app

The internet has made people’s lives easier for some time now. But it is during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the rules of isolation, that many online services began to be used. The consultation of the extract from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), for example, can be done online.

For those who are Caixa Econômica Federal customers, the statement can be consulted through the Caixa app and also through internet banking. In this way, account holders do not need to travel to the face-to-face service units.

INSS statement

Access to the INSS statement is free and unlimited through internet banking. This is a consultation option for more than 5.6 million people who are Caixa customers.

The query is very quick and simple. In the Caixa app, for example, just access the “Social Security Statement” tab. And there you find all the information you need about the movements.

Also through the application it is possible to check other services, such as transfers and other services. That way, to make the query, just access the application and do the step by step.

First of all, you need to register, with login and password. After creating the user it is necessary to add the password. During access, the balance is hidden to prevent others close to you from seeing the amounts.

So, to check all the details it is necessary to click on “Show balance”. It is possible to check the status of more than one account, for example.

After accessing the application, just check the extracts, both from the INSS and the FGTS. In this way, all information can be consulted easily, without monitoring limits.