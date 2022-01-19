Summary 01/19: dawn at BBB22’s house has immunity test, Cupid Cabin and brothers counting votes | abstract

That night, the mood at the BBB22 it was disputed! You popcorn participated in American Immunity Test , and fought for the chance to guarantee another week in the house. THE Cabin didn’t understand anything! While the Popcorns went to the dispute, they stayed on the couch speculating about a hint from Thaddeus Schmidt . What did he mean, huh? 🤔 With the test going on and the Popcorn away from the house, the people from Camarote took the time to catch up on the conversation. And there are people even thinking about playing Cupid!

Curious to know more? So stay tuned in the summary that the #RedeBBB prepared and check out everything that happened this morning at the most watched house in Brazil!

During the program, Tadeu Schmidt spoke for the first time with the Camarote staff and welcomed them. The presenter took the opportunity to play with Pedro Scooby: “Scooby is at home here in Curicica, right?!” The brother laughed and replied, “This is my area, I’m used to the temperature!” and drew laughter from the other participants.

But calm down! It is worth remembering that the team is not yet complete! Jade Picon, Linn da Quebrada and Arthur Aguiar remain in isolation at the hotel for security reasons related to Covid-19. But you can trust, the three are very anxious to enter the house of the BBB22 and meet the brothers who are already confined. Hold on, heart! The class is now complete!

Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada can’t wait to join BBB22

American Immunity Test

During the night, Tadeu Schmidt announced the first proof of BBB22. The dispute is in pairs, it’s resistance and only Pipocas participate. The winning duo wins immunity and, with that, the chance to stay another week in the most watched house in Brazil! 🎉 Phew!

After the presenter explained all the rules and the brothers rehearsed the dynamics of the test, the game started for real! Before the dispute was 1 hour long, there was already a brother commenting that he would only leave there after the sun came up. But there was also a sister who said she couldn’t take it anymore. We are curious to know who will stay in the house for another week!

The Americanas Immunity Test has begun! — Photo: Globe

The people from Camarote took advantage of the fact that the house was without the Pipoca group and decided to play cupid. Douglas Silva, Tiago Abravanel and Pedro Scooby were talking in the kitchen, when the surfer asked: “So, when are we going to unite these couples, guys? They’re kind of slow”. Douglas replied: “I think Paulinho will be hitting one soon. There’s someone he’s already kind of ‘unrolling’.”, said the brother. Tiago Abravanel joked: “We’re going to play Cupid”. The guys are not wasting time meeeesmo, right?! Is there a couple coming? 💑

Tiago Abravanel jokes about possible couples at BBB22: ‘We’re going to play Cupid’

And let’s go vote combination!

During the American Immunity Test, Rodrigo and Eliezer exchanged an idea about the division between the groups Pipoca and Camarote. In the chat, the paulista said that it would be cool if the entire Popcorn was immunized. Eliezer agreed with his brother: “I think this is our best strategy. When we can, get together to defend ourselves.” Soon after, he added: “I think it makes no sense to combine votes now.” But Rodrigo disagreed: “The guys there, aged 4, I heard that they’re going to Scooby, right away. It’s already a guy who’s on the straight. Me, to get mine off the straight, I’d vote, knowing that a lot of people go”. Get ready, the game has started! 🔥

Analyzing the profiles 🤔

During the American Immunity Test, Lucas and Lucian commented on the profiles of the participants of the Pipoca group. The actor and dancer analyzed the profile of the brothers: “Eliezer is a player, Rodrigo is competitive. Vini is a spectacle of a person. Laís has a lot of courage in the competitions, I’m seeing it now and I’m very surprised. Including Barbara too.”

Little did he know that, on the other side of the house, the Camarote was doing the exact same thing. The brothers were talking on the lawn when Paulo André Camilo sent the chat and appointed two participants as “strong candidates” in the house of BBB22. “I’m sure Vinicius is a strong candidate”, said the Olympic athlete. Douglas Silva took advantage of the conversation and asked his brother: “Who do you think is the favorite, seeing the people from Pipoca and Camarote?” The paulista then replied that he was thinking about the actor himself. “In the Cabin, I think you”, he concluded.

Paulo André Camilo points out two brothers as ‘strong candidates’ at BBB22

With a little more than 4 hours of testing, the duo Jessilane and Slovenia ended up withdrew from continuing the contest. The sisters left the test after dropping the boxes on the floor. Jessilane apologized to the Marketing student and model, who consoled the biology teacher: “Relax. It’s Game”, said Slovenia.

Slovenia and Jessilane embrace after dropping out of the American Immunity Test – Photo: Globo

A little less than an hour later, it was the duo’s turn. Rodrigo and Eliezer leave the dispute. After 5 hours of testing, the brothers dropped the cubes. On the way back to the house, Rodrigo vented to Eliezer: “Now I’m afraid to go to the Paredão”.

Eliezer and Rodigo are the second pair to leave the American Immunity Test — Photo: Globo

And after 7 hours of testing, it was time to vinicius and Natalia say goodbye to the dream of immunity in the first week. The brothers were the third duo to leave the American Immunity Challenge.

That’s it for now! But if you’re curious to know everything that’s happening in the most watched house in Brazil, keep an eye on #RedeBBB and we’ll tell you!