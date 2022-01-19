Suspect of betraying Anne Frank identified after 77 years

After a new series of investigations, the man suspected of betraying Anne Frank and his family and handing them over to the Nazis was identified after 77 years. The young Jewish woman famous for her diaries died in a concentration camp in 1945, at just 15 years old and after spending 2 years in hiding.

His writings, published after his death, became the most famous firsthand accounts of the attacks on Jews during World War II. The forensic work on the case was done by a team of historians and other experts, who spent six years using modern investigative techniques to crack the case.

revealing the suspect

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

According to the researchers, Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish figure who lived in Amsterdam, was likely responsible for turning the Franks over to the Nazis in an attempt to save his own family. The man was a member of the Dutch capital’s Jewish Council, a group of people forced to implement Nazi policy in Jewish areas of cities.

Even so, the council was dissolved in 1943 and its members were sent to concentration camps. The investigation relied on computer algorithms to look for connections between many different people back then, something that would have taken humans thousands of hours to do.

According to the study, Van den Bergh, in turn, was not sent to the countryside and remained living a normal life for the time. There was also a suspicion that a member of the Jewish Council had been passing information to the Nazis at all times regarding refugees and other activities.

Depth of investigations

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

In an interview with CBS, investigator and former FBI agent Vince Pankoke spoke more about the case. “When Van den Bergh lost his entire series of protections exempting him from having to go to the camps, he had to provide something valuable to the Nazis he came into contact with so that he and his wife would be safe at that time,” he said.

Despite the fact that another Jew handed over Anne Frank and her family always hampered investigations, there are indications that Otto, the girl’s father, already had an idea about what happened and preferred to keep the information secret. In the files of a previous investigator, they found a copy of an anonymous note sent to Otto Frank identifying Arnold van den Bergh as his traitor.

According to Pankoke, it is possible that anti-Semitism was responsible for the information never being released. “Maybe Otto thought that leaking this data would only add fuel to the fire,” he said. As learned by the Dutch press, van den Bergh died in 1950.

In an official statement, the Anne Frank House said it was impressed with the work of the investigators. Its executive director, Ronald Leopold, added that the new research “has generated important new information and a fascinating hypothesis that deserves further research.”