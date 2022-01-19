Tadeu Schmidt provokes Luana Piovani again at BBB 22 and the web shoots: ‘without fear of danger’ | It’s on the Net



Tadeus Schmidt – Publicity / Rede Globo

Published 01/19/2022

Rio – It seems that the dispute between Tadeu Schmidt and Luana Piovani is going far. At the end of this Tuesday’s Big Brother Brazil (18), the presenter returned to poke the actress repeating the joke of the premiere program. “Kiss Luana”, provoked Tadeu after saying goodbye to the spectators.

On the first day of BBB 22, both Tadeu and the program’s edition made reference to Luana Piovani. The painting “O Brasil Tá Vendo” received a small subtitle that read “Less a Luana”. Piovani did not let it go and responded to the provocations through his social networks. The blonde claimed that she did not watch the program, but that she was warned by a friend about what happened.

This time, Luana said that “even if she wanted to” she would not have seen the program, as her television does not have an antenna. Yet again she learned that she had received another kiss and was “loving” the attention. On social networks, Piovani had frustrated the expectations of netizens by stating that he would not watch the BBB 22. However, it seems that Rede Globo is willing to do everything so that its former employee is present in this edition. Even if it means “poking the jaguar with the short stick”, as one follower pointed out.

Tadeu Schmidt without fear of danger and chaos sent a “Kiss Luana” at the end of today’s edition! pic.twitter.com/COXcvLEv0I — Already Stalkeei #BBB22 (@jastalkeei) January 19, 2022

Luana already knew about Tadeu’s kiss #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/wAsQilMhvk — Go Fain Out #BBB22 (@vaidesmaiar) January 19, 2022

KISS LUANA — Bruna Marquezine (@BruMarquezine) January 19, 2022

“See you tomorrow, kiss Luana” Tadeu and direction poking the jaguar with a short stick AND I SUPPORT 100%. — André Brandt (@andrebrandt) January 19, 2022