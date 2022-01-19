Tamiflu sells out in pharmacies in Cariri amid high cases

Cariri is experiencing an outbreak of influenza at the same time that cases of covid-19 are on the rise again in the region. The scenario is worrying, warn doctors and health authorities. Amid the intersection of cases in which even a person can be affected by covid-19 and influenza simultaneously, the main drug used to

this last disease is sold out in cariri pharmacies.

The calls made by Jornal do Cariri to the establishments got the same response: “it is out of stock at the moment”. Others say they are “providing”. The Cratan doctor Natália Parente had the same answer when she looked for the drug.

“I had to call a pharmacy in São Paulo, paid and asked them to leave the Tamiflu at a friend’s house, so that she could send the box to me”. In addition to working on the front lines against covid-19, influenza and other diseases

and flu syndromes, the doctor intends to use the drug if she is exposed to the Influenza virus, as she fits into the risk group.

Pediatrician at Hospital Santo Antônio, in Barbalha, doctor Walden Neto warns about the indiscriminate use of Tamiflu, whose risks of inappropriate use are similar to other drugs, while the indication is specific

for confirmed cases of Influenza. Read the full story in this week’s issue of Cariri newspaper.

