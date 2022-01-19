Tech giant buys Joinville company to expand millionaire revenue

The value of the acquisition was not disclosed, but the purchase should increase the revenues of Softplan, also from Santa Catarina.

Softplan, from Santa Catarina, one of the largest software developers in the country, announced its biggest acquisition: it has just acquired Projuris, a Joinville company focused on legal software.

joinvilense grew 35%, with revenues of R$ 50 million in 2021, attracting the eyes of Softplan, which, through acquisition, intends to expand its operations in the legal market and also strengthen its growth strategy through mergers and acquisitions.

“Our strategy is to keep the Projuris brand active, positioning Softplan in a relevant way in the legal market. We will also preserve the company’s current management, which has been doing an excellent job”, highlights Guilherme Tossulino, Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Softplan.

For Projuris, the business accelerates the vision of being the legaltech number 1 in the country. “We will be stronger by participating in a robust group with full conditions to provide more intelligent solutions to our customers and opportunities for our employees”, emphasizes Sérgio Cochela, CEO of the company.

This is Softplan’s third acquisition in the 12-month period, being the first full purchase. Last year, the company announced the majority acquisition of Checklist Fácil and Construtor de Vendas, a CRM specialist in the real estate market.

According to Eduardo Smith, CEO of Softplan, the estimate for 2022 is to grow even more in the legal and civil construction sectors. The company’s revenue reached R$ 428 million in 2021 and is expected to exceed R$ 580 million this year. Now, the company has more than 2,400 employees and 8,000 customers.