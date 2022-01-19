“That made me accept”; Carille points out an above-average figure at Santos that made him “enjoy” coaching the club

carille arrived at Santos surrounded by distrust, mainly because of his past at Corinthians. Thus, the commander suffered some pressure and there was even speculation regarding his dismissal. However, president Andres Rueda paid for his stay and the coach ended the year on a high, with Peixão remaining in Serie A of the Brasileirão.

In an interview with TV Gazeta, Carille recalled the beginning of his time at Alvinegro Praiano, confessed that it was not easy and showed confidence for the Santos team to have a “very cool” year this season., even more so with the signings that have recently arrived, such as that of attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart.

“My arrival was a little difficult, the club’s situation was not good. Little by little, the work went well, we ended up on top of what Santos’ objective was when I arrived, which was not to fall. We managed to finish with 50 points, seven points ahead of the first one who fell. Now we are having a legal understanding, not just me with my committee, but also with the board and the president. We hope to have a very nice year“, stated.

Also during the interview, the commander of Peixão revealed that President Andres Rueda was essential for him to accept Santos’ proposal.. It is worth remembering that the coach had other possibilities, even with a higher salary, but he understood that the best thing for his career was to command Alvinegro Praiano.

“Rueda is a very serious person. When I accepted to take over Santos, of course I spoke to many people, the information about him was very good, very strong. That made me accept“, revealed.