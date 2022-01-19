The carbon cycle on Mars is unlike anything seen on Earth

Since its landing in MarsOn August 6, 2012, NASA’s Curiosity rover has been roaming Gale Crater collecting samples and sending the results back to Earth for researchers to interpret. Analysis of carbon isotopes in sediment samples taken from half a dozen exposed sites, including a cliff, leaves researchers with three plausible explanations for the origin of carbon. It would come from cosmic dust, ultraviolet degradation of carbon dioxide or ultraviolet degradation of biologically produced methane.

The researchers note today in that “All three of these scenarios are unconventional, unlike common processes on Earth,” the researchers note in an article published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Carbon has two stable isotopes, 12 and 13. By looking at the amounts of each in a substance, researchers can determine details about the carbon cycle that took place, even if it happened a long time ago.

relative amounts

“The amounts of carbon 12 and carbon 13 in our Solar System are the amounts that existed in the formation of the system,” said Christopher H. House, professor of geosciences at Pennsylvania State University (Penn State, USA). “Both exist in everything, but because carbon 12 reacts faster than carbon 13, looking at the relative amounts of each in the samples can reveal the carbon cycle.”

Led by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, Curiosity has spent the past nine years exploring an area of ​​Gale Crater that has exposed layers of ancient rock. The rover drilled through the surface of these layers and retrieved samples of buried sedimentary layers.

Curiosity heated the samples in the absence of oxygen to separate out any chemicals. Spectrographic analysis of a portion of the reduced carbon produced by this pyrolysis showed a wide range of amounts of carbon 12 and carbon 13, depending on where or when the original sample formed. Some carbon was exceptionally depleted to carbon 13, while other carbon samples were enriched.

“The extremely carbon-13-depleted samples are a bit like samples from Australia taken from 2.7 billion-year-old sediments,” House said. “These samples were caused by biological activity when methane was consumed by ancient microbial mats, but we can’t necessarily say that on Mars because it’s a planet that may have formed from different materials and processes than Earth.”

galactic cloud

To explain the exceptionally depleted samples, the researchers suggest three possibilities: a cloud of cosmic dust, ultraviolet radiation breaking down carbon dioxide, or ultraviolet degradation of biologically created methane.

According to House, every 200 million years the Solar System passes through a galactic molecular cloud. “It doesn’t deposit much dust,” said the researcher. “It’s hard to see any of these deposition events in Earth’s record.”

To create a layer that Curiosity could sample, the galactic dust cloud would have first reduced the temperature on a planet Mars that still contained water and created glaciers. The dust would have settled on top of the ice and would need to stay in place when the glacier melted, leaving behind a layer of dirt that included carbon.

So far, there is limited evidence of past glaciers in Gale Crater on Mars. According to the researchers, “this explanation is plausible, but requires additional research.”

A second possible explanation for smaller amounts of carbon 13 is the ultraviolet conversion of carbon dioxide to organic compounds such as formaldehyde.

Biological basis

“There are works that predict that ultraviolet rays can cause this type of fractionation,” said House. “However, we need more experimental results showing this size fractionation so that we can rule out or rule out this explanation.”

The third possible method of producing carbon-13 depleted samples has a biological basis.

On Earth, a heavily depleted carbon-13 signature from a paleosurface would indicate that past microbes consumed microbially produced methane. In the past, Mars may have had large clouds of methane being released from underground, where production of this gas would have been energetically favorable. The released methane would then either be consumed by surface microbes or react with ultraviolet light and be deposited directly on the surface.

However, according to the researchers, there is currently no sedimentary evidence of surface microbes in the previous landscape of Mars. Therefore, the biological explanation highlighted in the paper relies on ultraviolet light to place the carbon 13 signal in the soil.

New data needed

“All three possibilities point to an unusual carbon cycle unlike anything on Earth today,” House said. “But we need more data to figure out which of these is the correct explanation. It would be nice if the rover detected a large methane plume and measured its carbon isotopes, but while methane plumes exist, most are small and no rover has sampled one large enough for isotopes to be measured.”

House also notes that finding remnants of microbial mats or evidence of glacial deposits could also shed some light on things. “We are being cautious with our interpretation, which is the best way to study another world,” he said.

Curiosity is still collecting and analyzing samples and will return to the location where it found some of the samples in this study in about a month.

“This research has achieved a long-standing goal for the exploration of Mars,” House said. “Measuring different carbon isotopes – one of the most important geology tools – from sediments in another habitable world, and doing so by looking at nine years of exploration.”

