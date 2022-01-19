The fortunes of the 10 richest men in the world more than doubled during the pandemic

Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, a new billionaire has emerged almost every day. The fortunes of the world’s 10 richest men – including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates – have more than doubled to $1.5 trillion, making them six times richer than the 3.1 billion poorest people in the world. world, Oxfam said in a report to inform online discussions by political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum.

Meanwhile, an additional 160 million people have been pushed into poverty during the pandemic, the institution said, citing figures from Forbes’ 2021 Billionaires List, Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook and the World Bank.

“The pandemic has been a billion dollar bonanza,” Oxfam International Executive Director Gabriela Bucher said in an interview. “When governments made the bailout packages and pumped trillions into the economy and financial markets to support the economy for everyone, what happened is a lot of it went into the pockets of billionaires.”

Vaccine development has been one of the success stories of the pandemic, but Bucher said they were “hoarded by rich countries” seeking to protect pharmaceutical monopolies.

A single 99% tax on the 10 richest men in the pandemic could yield more than $800 billion and be used to fund that effort and other progressive social spending, the group said.

The money “could pay for vaccines for everyone, have healthcare systems for everyone,” Bucher said. “We would also be able to offset the damage of climate change and have policies that address gender-based violence,” leaving the 10 billionaires $8 billion richer than they were at the start of the pandemic, he added.

Intellectual property

Oxfam has urged rich countries to waive intellectual property rules on Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to expand production.

But the organization noted that the US and China, the world’s two largest economies, are starting to consider policies aimed at tackling inequality, such as raising tax rates on the wealthy and taking action against corporate monopolies. “The thing is, extreme inequality is not inevitable and that’s why it gives us hope,” Bucher said.

Pandemic accelerated crisis in Brazil

The coronavirus has accelerated the worsening of the social and economic crisis in Brazil, the institution says on its website. Oxfam points out that from April 2020 to April 2021, an estimated 377 Brazilians lost their hourly job; at the worst moment of the crisis, almost 1,400 Brazilians were laid off per hour and Brazil registered a record 14.4 million unemployed in April 2021.

Almost 600,000 companies went bankrupt, greatly harming the country’s employment indicators. “Programs aimed at guaranteeing employment were poorly implemented and promoted precarious working conditions for young people and vulnerable groups”, the institution assesses.

Oxfam also says that, in the third quarter of 2021, unemployment dropped to 13.5 million Brazilians, due to the increase in informality and precarious jobs, but the unemployment rate among blacks is still higher than among whites, contributing for greater income inequality. However, according to Forbes, there were 10 new billionaires in the country on the 2021 list.

Oxfam seeks to inspire debate at the annual meeting of business and political elites normally held at the Swiss ski resort of Davos. The pandemic forced organizers to postpone the event for a second year, holding virtual sessions in which political leaders will join business executives and groups like Oxfam.