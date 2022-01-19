The lost eagle that deviated 8 thousand km from the route and ended up in the USA

Species is native to northern Asia, but one of them ended up on the other side of the planet – and ended up becoming a local celebrity

Steller’s sea eagle (Haliaeetus pelagicus) is a huge bird: the wingspan can exceed two meters, and the weight, 9 kg.

It is a rare, vulnerable bird – with a population estimated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature at 4,000 individuals -, which lives in northern Asia, in the region between Siberia, Russia, Japan and China.

One of them, however, has been away from home for a year and a half. Far away, about 8,000 kilometers away.

First sighted in August 2020 in the US state of Alaska, the eagle has already been seen in Texas, in the south of the country, then in Nova Scotia, Canada and, more recently, in Massachusetts and Maine, in the northeast of the USA. With a white patch on the left wing that makes it easy to recognize, it has become something of a local celebrity.

