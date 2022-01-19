The lost eagle that deviated 8 thousand km from the route and ended up in the USA

Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota

From BBC Brazil in Sao Paulo

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Species is native to northern Asia, but one of them ended up on the other side of the planet – and ended up becoming a local celebrity

Steller’s sea eagle (Haliaeetus pelagicus) is a huge bird: the wingspan can exceed two meters, and the weight, 9 kg.

It is a rare, vulnerable bird – with a population estimated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature at 4,000 individuals -, which lives in northern Asia, in the region between Siberia, Russia, Japan and China.

One of them, however, has been away from home for a year and a half. Far away, about 8,000 kilometers away.

First sighted in August 2020 in the US state of Alaska, the eagle has already been seen in Texas, in the south of the country, then in Nova Scotia, Canada and, more recently, in Massachusetts and Maine, in the northeast of the USA. With a white patch on the left wing that makes it easy to recognize, it has become something of a local celebrity.

Since late December, when it began to appear more frequently, researchers and bird watchers have been taking to the road and driving for hours on end in the hope of seeing it through their scopes and binoculars.

Internet groups, some with more than 1,000 participants, send daily alerts about the eagle’s whereabouts. At this point, she has already become a comic book character and t-shirt print.

“Nobody thought they would see a bird like this in the US. People are driving through the night to come here. This is probably the event of the decade in the world of birdwatching,” says Nicholas Lund, who works for the conservation organization Maine Audubon and is , he is also an avid bird watcher, with more than 1,500 different species in his “curriculum”.

On December 20, he was with other colleagues in the midst of a “Christmas bird count” (a sort of census carried out by volunteers) when he learned that the Steller’s sea eagle was in neighboring Massachusetts, two hours from where they were.

For over a year, Lund had been fascinated by the saga of the eagle, which from time to time disappeared and reappeared somewhere on the map of North America. If it weren’t for the restrictions of the pandemic, months ago he would have gone to Canada, when the bird was sighted in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Upon learning that she had finally crossed the border, he and his friends had no doubts:

“We dropped what we were doing and hit the road.”

Hours later, in the Dighton Rock State Park area, they found themselves in a crowd of about 200 people.

“That part of Massachusetts [e arredores] is quite populated, so bird watchers from all over New England [área compreende 6 Estados no nordeste dos EUA], from New York, from Boston…all these people converged on this park. It felt like a music festival. There was no place to park, people were dancing, they were excited, it was a real event.”

Since then, Lund believes thousands of people have managed to spot the “lost” Steller’s sea eagle in North America.

Credit, Reproduction/Coyote Graphics photo caption, ‘Lost’ eagle has already become a t-shirt print

One of them was Gregory LeClair, an ecology student at the University of Maine, who after two failed attempts finally managed to see the animal on January 12th. By then, the bird had already “climbed” to the State of Maine, to the Boothbay Harbor region – where it has been seen, in fact, until the last few days.

“When we were parking, I could already see people with the telescopes. I approached, asked what they were seeing and they pointed out to me: ‘The eagle is right there, on the other side of the harbor, behind those trees’. This time it was so easy, we arrived and she was there, putting on a show for everyone.”

He drove about an hour and a half with his two-year-old daughter and, despite her young age, has already accompanied her parents on numerous trips to explore nature, from kayaking to birding excursions.

“As a biologist, someone who values ​​nature… I like to share that with my daughter,” says LeClair, who researches reptiles and amphibians and works with endangered turtles.

“We were trying to get our daughter excited along the way, we kept repeating: ‘We’re going to see the eagle!’. And she kept repeating: ‘Eagle! Eagle!”

A week later, the little one still recognizes the image of the bird when it appears on her computer and cell phone screen. “Now she has learned to speak the full name – Steller’s sea eagle (Steller’s Sea Eagle in English)”, he adds.

Why did she fly so far?

It’s not uncommon for birds to “get lost” and stray off their usual flight paths, explains Brian Olsen, professor of ornithology at the University of Maine’s School of Biology and Ecology.

The phenomenon has a technical name, including – they are “wandering” birds. And it can happen for different reasons: from extreme weather events, such as hurricanes or strong winds, which “throw” birds on other routes and disorient them, to malfunctions in the birds’ navigation system – in other words, it’s as if some were born with the broken internal compass, and instead of flying to the regions to which your species usually migrates, they go in the opposite direction.

Some birds, especially younger ones, can also accidentally drift away from the flock and end up in a distant place. And it has already happened that, in these miscalculations, they discover new habitat possibilities for their respective species and start a process of colonization of a new area.

“Becoming a wanderer is usually a combination of the animal’s own behavior and random external factors. So we’ll probably never know exactly what combination it was that brought the eagle here,” says Olsen.

“But once out of its usual range, the bird notices. Wandering birds tend to move more because they know they aren’t exactly where they were trying to get to.”

Credit, Reproduction / Maine Audubon photo caption, Internet groups share information about the bird’s whereabouts

Although the occurrence of rare birds in the region is something that probably happens every three or five years, continues the biologist, the case of the Steller’s sea eagle is special.

“This case is particularly rare because it’s not a bird with a long migration route – the more the birds move, the more likely they are to end up somewhere else. It’s also big, it’s an impressive size bird.”

Olsen recalls that a few years ago, in 2018, another bird also mobilized the birdwatching community in Maine.

A black hawk, endemic to Central and South America, ended up there and, after months of living in the state, was rescued after being injured in a snowstorm – a tropical bird seen in the middle of winter in the northern hemisphere.

Many wandering birds, by the way, end up dying prematurely because they are subject to a series of threats – the climate of the region in which they settled may be very different from what they are used to, for example, or they may have difficulty finding food.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Species is endemic to cold areas in northeast Asia, such as Siberia

In the case of the Steller’s sea eagle, however, the odds are in their favour. The climate of the region it is now in is relatively similar to that of its natural habitat. It has been seen feeding on fish several times, which indicates that it is managing to find food, and has been observed in the company of bald eagles, the most frequent species of eagle in the region.

“We know she’s been eating, she’s survived this whole time, almost a year and a half, looks healthy… No one knows what the future holds, but she can stick around – we’re all secretly rooting for it,” says Nicholas Lund, who is also profile owner TheBirdist on twitter.

He recalls that there are records of mating between Steller’s sea eagles and bald eagles in Alaska, on the other side of the country, where the Asian bird of prey was already found almost two decades ago. “She could find a partner and stick around, we’re all rooting for that – it would be crazy.”

Lund created an interactive map with all appearances of the “lost” eagle. For anyone considering taking the road (or plane) to try to see it, he recommends the website of Maine Audubon, the conservation organization he works for, which has released daily reports and alerts about the bird’s whereabouts.