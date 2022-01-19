‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will be shocked to see Rose and Neném kissing | come around

On the heels of Rose and Baby 🕵️‍♂️

Guilherme explains to Nunes that he needs proof of Rose's betrayal

🔎 To test wife’s fidelity, Guilherme arranged for Neném to give Rose a lift after lunch at the player’s house.

Guilherme notices the exchange of looks between Neném and Rose

▶️Understand Guilherme’s plan:

Guilherme thinks about accepting the invitation to have a family lunch at Tina's house

Rose and Baby fell into Guilherme’s frame, and, alone in the same car, they will begin to remember the love they had in the past.

“I can’t stop thinking about everything that happened to us,” Rose will confess.

“I can’t forget either”, the player will reply.

▶️Remember Rose and Baby’s romance in the past:

Rose remembers her past with Baby

But the two of them have no idea that will be followed and heard by the doctor, who planted a listen in Rose’s bag. review 👇

Nunes delivers a wire to Guilherme to put on Rose

“Of course they’re having an affair, Nunes!”, Guilherme will say to the detective, furious inside the car.

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) follow Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) and Baby’s (Vladimir Brichta) car – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Baby will leave Rose at the door, but she won’t be able to leave without giving a goodbye kiss in ex. What a relapse! 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨🔥

▶️Remember Rose and Baby’s last kiss:

Baby stops Rose from falling, and the two end up kissing.

👀 On the lookout, Guilherme will be shocked to catch his wife kissing his rival, and will film the makeout as proof of betrayal. Jeez!

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and Nunes (Cridemar Aquino) film Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) and Baby’s (Vladimir Brichta) kiss ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

“Film this, Nunes! I want everything recorded”, will order the doctor.

👉 Keep an eye on the summary of the week to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!

19 Jan

Wednesday

Baby and Rose talk about the past, and Guilherme gets angry. Paula argues with Flavia. Murilo thinks about Ingrid. Tina sees Bianca next to Cabeça and gets excited. Prado arrests Odaílson. Neném doesn’t answer a call from Paula and Guilherme believes even more in the case between them. Paula discovers that Neném and Rose had a romance in the past. Murilo tells Vanda he wants to forget about Flávia. Osvaldo and Nedda kiss. Ingrid suffers looking at Murilo’s photo. Tina and Tigrão kiss, and Soraia is saddened. Vanda kisses Murilo. Paula has a bad feeling. Baby and Rose kiss, and Guilherme watches everything through Nunes’ camera.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!

