‘The More Life, the Better!’: Paula will kick Flávia out of the house | come around

🔥 Gabriel hid the truth about his family from Flavia, and the dancer only found out that her boyfriend was Carmem’s (Julia Lemmertz) son on the opening day of Bar do Amado, when she finally met her mother-in-law.

2 of 2 Gabriel (Caio Manhente) introduces Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globe Gabriel (Caio Manhente) introduces Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to Carmem (Julia Lemmertz) in ‘How Much More Life, Better!’ — Photo: Globe

🔥 But this family meeting was a fiasco! The reason? Carmem thought that her daughter-in-law was a scammer and mistreated Flávia without mercy. review this climate 👇

Carmen confronts Flavia

🔥 Offended, Flávia didn’t leave it for less and came back to give her mother-in-law the change. But this time, she had the help of Paula, who came out in defense of her “stepdaughter” and set this playground on fire.

▶️ Review the shack of Paula, Carmem and Flávia:

Carmen and Paula fight

This whole mess left the romance between Flavia and Gabriel shaken. Disappointed with the lie crush, the dancer will vent with Paula, who will order the “stepdaughter” to move away from the enemy’s heir.

▶️Review Flávia telling about DR with Gabriel:

Paula is affectionate with Flavia

With a strong personality like Paula’s, Flávia will not easily accept the businesswoman’s orders, and the two will face off. 💣

“Enough! My mother disappeared from my life! I never needed a mother to live! To rule me! And it won’t be now! And it won’t even be you!”, Flávia will answer.

▶️ Remember the story of Flavia’s biological mother:

Flávia comments to Paula that she dreamed about her mother

“That’s right! I’m not in charge of you, but I’m in charge of this house. If you don’t want to follow my rules, you can take the street route!”, Paula will say.

Will Flávia really leave Paula’s house? 🤔

👉 Keep an eye on the summary of the week to know everything that will happen in the soap opera!

19 Jan Wednesday Baby and Rose talk about the past, and Guilherme gets angry. Paula argues with Flavia. Murilo thinks about Ingrid. Tina sees Bianca next to Cabeça and gets excited. Prado arrests Odaílson. Neném doesn’t answer a call from Paula and Guilherme believes even more in the case between them. Paula discovers that Neném and Rose had a romance in the past. Murilo tells Vanda he wants to forget about Flávia. Osvaldo and Nedda kiss. Ingrid suffers looking at Murilo’s photo. Tina and Tigrão kiss, and Soraia is saddened. Vanda kisses Murilo. Paula has a bad feeling. Baby and Rose kiss, and Guilherme watches everything through Nunes’ camera. Check out the full summary of the day and week!