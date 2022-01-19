The number of indebted families and people who cannot pay their debts grows

More than half of those in debt have overdue bills and 42,000 already know that they will not be able to pay debts

Money and calculator used to account for debts (Photo: Marcos Santos/USP Imagens)

Campo Grande has 200,900 families in debt. Of these, more than half, that is, 106 thousand are overdue and 42 thousand already know that they will not be able to pay what they owe. The numbers refer to December 2021 and were collected by the CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism).

In the last month of 2020, the rate of indebted families was 59.5%. In December 2021, the percentage increased to 63.3%. At the end of the year before last, 34.9% reported having overdue bills and 11.8% that they would not be able to pay.

This time, 33.6% of respondents reported delays in payments, but 13.3% said they would not be able to honor their debts. The survey does not reveal the value of debts.

The numbers are not default, but are a warning sign, according to the president of the Research Institute of Fecomércio-MS (Federation of Commerce of the State of Mato Grosso do Sul), Edison Araújo.

“Indebtedness does not mean default, but it is necessary to be attentive to the growth of the indicator of those who say they will not be able to pay the debts, which accompanies the national scenario, such as rising inflation, high interest rates and slow resumption of the job market”, evaluates Edison.

The research considers debts such as post-dated checks, credit cards, store books and personal loans. As for the level of indebtedness, those who declared themselves highly indebted last December were 13.3%; 20.5% said they are more or less indebted and 29.5% are slightly indebted.

Credit cards continue to be the main means of indebtedness, cited by 67.1%, followed by booklets, mentioned by 22.5%; home financing, with 12.9% and car financing, with 8%.

Most respondents, 41.3%, said they have long-term debt, that is, for more than one year, and 50.1% have 11% to 50% of their income committed to debt.