The Palmeiras squad faces each other in a training game and the result is decided on penalties

Divided into two teams, the Palmeiras squad held, on the morning of this Wednesday (19), at the Football Academy, the last training game of the pre-season.

The Green team was formed by: Weverton; Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Mayke, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Rony and Dudu. White started with Marcelo Lomba; Kuscevic, Murilo and Jorge; Marcos Rocha, Gabriel Menino, Atuesta and Wesley; Breno Lopes, Deyverson and Gabriel Veron.

The first half, lasting 35 minutes, ended 1-0 for White. Right at the beginning of the match, Breno Lopes received a pass from the right, invaded the area and kicked hard. At half-time, the only substitution was the entry of Vinicius in place of Weverton.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

In the final stage, also of 35 minutes, Gabriel Veron made an individual move down the right, took it to the back and crossed for Deyverson to stretch and expand the score. Next, at Verde, Rafael Navarro replaced Mayke, taking Rony to the right wing, and Patrick de Paula in place of Zé Rafael, while at Branco Jailson replaced Gabriel Menino.

Verde’s reaction began in the 20th minute, with Veiga converting a penalty suffered by Rony. Three minutes later, Scarpa took a free-kick from under the barrier and left everything the same. In the final part, defender Renan replaced Breno Lopes in the white team, moving Jorge to the left wing, Wesley to the left wing and Veron to the right.

In the penalty shootout, Branco won 4-3, with goals from Jailson, Atuesta, Deyverson and Jorge. For Verde, the goals scored by the lime brand were Raphael Veiga, Navarro and Patrick de Paula.

The other training games were against Pouso Alegre-MG (2-2), Portuguesa (2-1 defeat), Juventus-SP and Primavera-SP (2-1 wins from Palestine). Verdão returns to training this Thursday (20), at 9:30 am (Brasília time).

Check out all the goals from the training game below:

Palmeiras insists for Alario and debut of the new shirt” width=”185″ height=”308″ > Palmeiras insists for Alario and debut of the new shirt” width=”185″ height=”308″ > Summary: Palmeiras insists on Alario and debut of the new shirt Fans joke about Chelsea’s bad form on the eve of the World Cup; check out Check out which Palmeiras players were out of Copinha 2022 Summary: All about Palmeiras’ classification in the quarterfinals of Copinha Check out fans’ reactions after Alviverde’s classification in Copinha

READ MORE

Palmeiras Feminino trains at the Academy and Bia Zaneratto celebrates her return: ‘Very happy’

Abel Ferreira could become coach with the most wins at Allianz until the end of January

Highlight of Palmeiras in Copinha, Garcia is prepared to be Abel Ferreira’s optionCOMMENT