The Rare Appearance of a Powerful US Nuclear Submarine in the Pacific | World

An unusual “visitor” has emerged from the sea floor in Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean.

Over the weekend, one of the most powerful nuclear submarines in the United States was spotted on the island. The apparition coincides with a time when tensions between China and Taiwan (an island that China considers part of its territory) are growing and while North Korea is carrying out a series of missile tests.

It is about USS Nevada, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine that carries 20 Trident ballistic missiles and dozens of nuclear warheads.

According to local press vehicles, it is the first time in over six years that a US nuclear-capable submarine is spotted off Guam – and just second time since the 1980s.

In a statement, the US Navy said the visit was aimed at “strengthening cooperation” with regional allies and showing the country’s commitment to security in the area.

"The port visit strengthens cooperation between the United States and its allies in the region, demonstrating the United States' ability, flexibility, willingness, and continued commitment to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

The fact that the Navy has made the presence of a nuclear submarine public is unusual, considering that the voyages of these are often covert operations, and their location is usually kept secret.

For US security experts, this is a message Washington wants to send to the region, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

What is known about Nevada

The USS Nevada is one of the most powerful weapons in the US Navy and one of its 14 nuclear-armed submarines. On several occasions, it received the Battle Efficiency Award, given to the best submarine in its respective fleet for its performance in inspections for tactical provisions and safety in the nuclear reactor.

It was built in the 1980s by the Electric Boat company, a division of General Dynamics, and its main ports are the Kitsap naval base, in the State of Washington, in the Pacific, and Kings Bay, in the State of Georgia, in the Atlantic.

With capacity for over 150 crew, it is an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, an undetectable launch pad. Initially, it carried 24 independently guided ballistic missiles with multiple warheads. After the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty agreements, however, four of its missile tubes were permanently disabled. The submarine now carries a maximum of 20 missiles.

The strategic weapon of the USS Nevada is the Trident II D5, an intercontinental ballistic missile of great range and precision.

The submarine is over 170 meters long, nearly 13 meters wide and can submerge up to 240 meters. Because it uses nuclear energy to move around, it can stay submerged for weeks. According to the US Navy, Ohio-class submarines can stay up to 77 days in the depths of the sea.

When they return to the surface, they usually spend 35 days in repairs and refueling operations. However, when not on port bases, their location is usually kept secret.

Ballistic missile submarines are considered by military experts to be the most important part of the so-called “nuclear triad”, which also includes ballistic missiles based at locations on the mainland of the United States and others carried by strategic bombers.

Of them all, submarines are the most difficult for an enemy force to locate.

The public appearance of the nuclear submarine in Guam comes after weeks of North Korea conducting missile tests and months of regional tension between China and Taiwan.

Joe Biden’s government took the stand to defend the Taiwanese island. Several political leaders in Washington urged the US president to send a stronger message to Beijing to deter the Chinese regime from a potential attack on Taiwan.

According to estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), China has six ballistic missile submarines, and their level is far below that of the United States.

A study published by CSIS last year says Beijing’s Type 094 ballistic missile submarines make twice as much noise as the US and have a smaller missile and nuclear warhead capability. This makes them more easily detectable and reduces their ability to attack.