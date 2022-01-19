The rare sighting of a powerful US nuclear submarine in the Pacific

Submarine USS Nevada in Guan

Credit, US Navy

photo caption,

The USS Nevada nuclear submarine could be submerged in the ocean for weeks

An unusual “visitor” has emerged from the sea floor in Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean.

Over the weekend, one of the most powerful nuclear submarines in the United States was spotted on the island, at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan (an island that China considers part of its territory) escalate and while North Korea conducts a series of missile tests.

This is the USS Nevada, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine that carries 20 Trident ballistic missiles and dozens of nuclear warheads.

According to local media, it is the first time in more than six years that a U.S. nuclear-capable submarine has been spotted off Guam – and only the second time since the 1980s.

