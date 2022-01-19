the sinister true story that inspired the 1st film in the franchise

Playing in cinemas around the world, “Scream 5” is already even surpassed the darling “Spider-Man 3” in box office numbers. The film does a great job of drawing parallels between the current plot and the story of the first Scream, released in 1996. What many fans don’t know is that, the first film was slightly inspired by a true story — and very terrifying, by the way.

“Panic 5” brings back some of the franchise’s most beloved characters, such as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers. In addition, it introduces new cast members such as Melissa Barrera, Jenny Ortega and Dylan Minnette. And just like in the previous films, all the characters try to escape the murderous fury of Ghostface, one of the most famous serial killers in the history of cinema.

As the newspaper highlights Subway, the franchise was born after screenwriter Kevin Williamson discovered, while switching TV channels, a shocking criminal case in Gainesville, Florida, USA, in the mid-1990s.

In August 1990, the sleepy town of Gainesville was terrorized by a series of violent deaths. Sonja Larson, Christine Powell, Christa Hoyt, Tracey Paules and Manny Taboada were brutally murdered in their apartments in a span of less than a week.

All victims were stabbed to death. An example of the brutality was that one of the victims had her nipples cut off and her head severed on a shelf in her bedroom. People were so terrified that, at the time, a student at the University of Florida told Associated Press who was sleeping with a knife the night after one of the murders.

But out of nowhere, the murders stopped. Days later, police announced the arrest of a suspect, an 18-year-old named Edward Lee Humphrey. He lived in the same apartment complex where two victims were killed. One of the neighbors claimed that the suspect had an obsession with one of them.

However, Humphrey’s arrest did not happen because of the deaths, but because of the suspicion that he was assaulting his grandmother. Afterwards, the boy was committed to a psychiatric hospital and was found unfit to stand trial, on the grounds that he suffered from mental problems.

The real killer was discovered soon after: 36-year-old Danny Rolling. He was already a suspect in the death of Julie Grisson, a woman stabbed to death along with her father and son, in a similar fashion to the Gainesville Murders.

He was apprehended by the police after getting into a car accident trying to evade authorities and eventually ended up confessing to the cases.

After a lengthy court process, Rolling confessed to raping several victims, committing three murders, and trying to kill his own father. In total, the suspect admitted responsibility for the deaths of 8 people, and was sentenced to death for the Gainesville murders. The killer was executed in 2006.