The sixth mass extinction is already happening

Five mass extinctions have already occurred on planet Earth, sometimes with more than 90% of the planet’s species ending up extinct. Experts say, however, that the planet’s biodiversity has recently entered its sixth mass extinction – and this time it’s our fault.

According to new research from the University of Hawai’ie and the Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle in Paris, baseline estimates of animal extinctions currently do not take into account factors important to a complete analysis.

The article published in the journal Biological Reviews cites, for example, that the IUCN Red List has data on almost all known species of mammals and birds. However, only a small fraction of invertebrates – such as insects – are studied and benchmarked by the IUCN. According to the authors, this vacuum in the estimates provides false interpretations about the real loss of world diversity.

“Often, the IUCN Red List is used to support [esta] position, arguing that the species loss rate does not differ from the standard rate. However, the Red List is highly biased: almost all birds and mammals but only a small fraction of invertebrates have been assessed under conservation criteria.”

Image: Susanne Miller/Public Domain

In the article, the authors add: “Incorporating estimates of the actual number of invertebrate extinctions leads to the conclusion that the rate [de extinção] vastly exceeds the standard rate and that we may in fact be witnessing the Sixth Mass Extinction.”

Mass extinction and the data for invertebrates

As an example, the authors estimate the number of extinctions of mollusc species in the last 500 years. Molluscs, it is worth mentioning, are the second largest phylum of living animals (after arthropods). According to the research, between 150,000 and 260,000 species of molluscs have become extinct since the year 1500. In comparison, the Red List only shows the extinction of 882 of these species.

“Dramatically increased species extinction rates and decreasing abundances of many animal and plant populations are well documented, yet some deny that these phenomena create a mass extinction,” says author Robert Cowie in a statement.

Image: Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay

In fact, all 5 mass extinctions before the current one happened for natural reasons, long before the first humans descended from the trees and left the African continent. However, despite the resilience of life on the planet, the human species is altering the environment to a level that may not be sustainable to maintain the planet’s important biodiversity.

Ultimately, the ecological and global consequences could lead to the extinction of our own species. It is likely, in fact, that life on the planet will recover from our losses in thousands of years. However, it is also possible that we will not be here to see it, if the necessary actions are not taken.