The United Kingdom has 200,000 vacancies in the health area, including for Brazilians

The quality of Brazilian professionals opens doors all over the world. So much so that several countries seek labor from Brazil and offer easy immigration conditions for work. This is the case of the United Kingdom, which has 200,000 vacancies for health professionals.

The greatest demand has been for doctors, nurses and caregivers. All professionals sought by the United Kingdom worldwide are to work in the public health network.

health in the uk

The UK healthcare system is understaffed to meet current demand. Several procedures were accumulated due to the cases of Covid-19. And now, the British healthcare system is over 6 million backlogged procedures.

To meet all this demand, the UK is looking for 200,000 health professionals. Among them, there are opportunities for those who already work in Brazil.

The recruitment of these professionals has already begun. And the hiring company also helps those selected every step of the way, from hiring to moving to the UK.

Of the total vacancies, 130 thousand are for nursing positions. In addition, the forecast is to expand another 50 thousand vacancies for these professionals.

Another 30,000 opportunities are for medical professionals. Salaries vary according to each vacancy, being proportional to R$ 17,500 for nurses and around R$ 25,000 for doctors.

In addition to the attractive salary, the company responsible for recruiting also pays some fees, such as visa expenses, in addition to paying for the first three months of these health professionals in the UK.

Completion of the entire hiring process can take up to six months. Another good news is that candidates can be part of the talent pool and apply for an opportunity at any time of the year.