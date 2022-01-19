‘There is already a decision to support Lula. PSB will be with us’, says Gleisi Hoffmann

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, said this Tuesday 18 that the party already has the support of the PSB for Lula in the presidential elections in October. It remains now to define the modality of the alliance: a federation or a simple coalition.

“There is already a decision to support President Lula (…) The PSB will be with us, if not in the federation, in a coalition. But we are going to make an effort to have the federation, which gives more clarity to the political field, is important for the process we are living”, declared the federal deputy to journalists after an event at the Perseu Abramo Foundation.

Gleisi also stated that he will meet this week with the president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira, to advance the negotiations. “Let’s talk to the states, I’m optimistic.”

The electoral scenario in some states has presented obstacles to the conversations between PT and PSB. In São Paulo, for example, PT members do not give up on launching Fernando Haddad into the government – ​​the party’s assessment is that the former mayor of the capital of São Paulo has “greater capacity to agglutinate”. Meanwhile, the socialists want to present the name of Márcio França to the dispute.

In Pernambuco, the PT raised the name of Senator Humberto Costa to succeed Paulo Câmara (PSB), who is in the last year of his 2nd term. The PT argument is that the pessebistas have not presented, so far, a candidate for the election.

On Tuesday, the 18th, the Chamber defended that the national alliance between PSB and PT should not be hampered by “local issues”. For him, it is first necessary to guarantee that the PSB will support Lula’s candidacy and then advance in regional support among the acronyms. The statements were made in an interview with the newspaper. Folha de S. Paulo.

“Our wish for 2022 is that the candidate for the government of Pernambuco is from the PSB”, said Câmara. Despite this, he assured that he has good relations with Costa and believes that the “obstacle” will be overcome soon, by the end of January.