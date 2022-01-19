These actions have already transformed BRL 5,000 invested into BRL 1,030,000 after crises, are ‘bargains’ on the Brazilian stock market and can bring a wave of profits to the Ibovespa in 2022

When we are talking about the financial market, moments of crisis usually represent great opportunities to make money. No wonder, one of the maxims of this market is represented by the phrase “buy to the sound of cannons and sell to the sound of violins”.

And, if you still don’t know why the biggest investors in the world have that phrase as a premise, just think about the crises we’ve been through. In recent history, two moments were responsible for strongly shaking the markets:

2008 crisis , marked by the US housing bubble; and 2016 crisis when we had the impeachment of then President Dilma Rousseff.

However, although the 2016 crisis greatly affected the Brazilian economy, it was not as catastrophic as the 2008 crisis. As it is a global crisis, financial markets in several countries had to deal with the effects caused by the bubble real estate.

At that time, many assets on the Brazilian stock exchange were “banana price”, with companies being penalized and mass unemployment. But, as after every storm there is always a bonanza, it didn’t take long for the economy to recover, consumers to return to stores and the stock exchange to seek to recover the losses.

Of course, many Brazilian company stocks recovered their market value after the 2008 housing bubble, however, not all of them surfed exponentially in the period. In more than 400 papers listed on B3, only 40 had upsides of around 500% from 2008 to 2018, an interval of 10 years.

In the best of cases, those who bought any of these shares at the time when the stock market was in its infancy to recover, multiplied the equity invested by up to 20 times. And, at worst, there was a 9 times multiplication.

In the best scenario, it would be the same as putting R$ 5 thousand today and taking BRL 100 thousand in 10 years. And at the worst, having turned R$ 5 thousand into R$ 45 thousand. In my view, there was no bad scenario for those who invested during the crisis, choosing the right stocks, from companies with good fundamentals.

But there’s something I’d like you to pay attention to. Of the 40 stocks that had multiplications above the stock market average in the 2008 crisis, 27 were microcapsthat is, more than half.

One of them even stood out on the Brazilian stock exchange for multiplying by 206 times the invested equity after the 2008 real estate bubble, transforming an investment of 5 thousand reais into 1 million and 30 thousand reais some years later.

And if you’re not familiar with the term “microcaps”, don’t worry, I’ll explain what microcaps are later on. The most important thing right now is to know that the Brazilian stock market may be experiencing a moment similar to the 2008 crisis, with a combination of historical factors that have already been seen:

condition of extremely discounted prices for some assets, provoked by a crisis without any parallel in history; Change in consumption patterns which may favor a certain group of companies (and shares); Markets resumption after an extraordinary event that is, in the movement after a rapid and expressive fall in market prices, in a generalized way.

The new wave of coronavirus cases caused by the Ômicron variant, together with the 2022 presidential elections, should bring moments of noise and volatility to the Brazilian stock market. However, this could be a full plate for investors with long-term perspectives.

After all, this means that we will still have good buying opportunities before the Ibovespa recovers, which is expected to take place later this year. And if microcaps are the stocks that appreciate the most after crises, you have a saddled horse passing in front of you right now.

Buying microcaps is like investing in Neymar when he was still a child

I bet you’re wondering what’s so different about microcaps to deliver valuations so above the market average. What makes them so special is that they are small actionswhich often go unnoticed by large investors, but who tend to reserve the biggest stock market upsides (learn how to invest in them here).

These are shares of companies with low market capitalization, up to BRL 5 billion. However, it is precisely this characteristic that brings them more potential, being able to multiply the money invested by 3,5,10,20 and who knows how many times more.

Shares of large companies such as Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Vale (VALE3), Itaú (ITUB4) and Petrobras (PETR4) are very good, solid, pay good dividends and you can carry them in your portfolio for years if you want. But don’t be fooled into thinking you can get rich with them.

If one of these companies increased in size by 5 or 10 times, for example, they could exceed the Brazilian GDP. It’s an unlikely thing to happen. On the other hand, with microcaps this is entirely possible. Want an example?

You sure know the retail giant Magazine Luiza. Currently it is suffering in the stock market as well as other retailers due to a conjunctural issue. However, the company was once a microcap and has enjoyed impressive valuations, causing many people to ride a strong rise in the price of its shares.

After all, Magalu was a company with numerous problems and that was in debt, but managed to organize itself and saw its shares go from R$0.03 with the 2015 crisis, to R$27.42 with the “boom” from retail, in November 2020. That is, it delivered a appreciation of 91,300% in 5 years.

And this was not an isolated case, just the most expressive. Over the years, there have been countless cases of tiny company stocks jumping in value after periods of crisis. These are just some of them:

Locaweb appreciated 180% in 12 months;

Being Educational who delivered 170% return in 13 months;

Inter Bank had amazing 257% profit in 1 year; and

IRB Brazil he had 160% high in 13 months.

Therefore, buying microcaps is like buying Neymar’s participation in a decisive goal when he was still a child.

Nobody knew if Neymar would be a great soccer player or not, but Santos Futebol Clube decided to bet on his potential. Also, it was cheaper to invest in it 13 years ago than it is now, when it reached the height of its fame.

This is how microcaps work. You buy shares in companies that are still small and irrelevant on the stock market in the eyes of big investors, but that have the potential to become a Neymar: renowned, established financially and with consistent results.

You will buy them cheaply, costing few reais, believing in its long-term growth. And then, when other investors realize their potential, you’ll be laughing after putting a lot of money in your pocket.

You could have turned R$5,000 into R$1,030,000 if you had invested in the right stocks after crises; now you have a new chance

As mentioned earlier, those who invested in some microcaps after periods of crisis were able to accumulate significant valuations. This was the case of a “remarkable small” that a few years after the 2008 crisis turned R$ 5,000 into investment. BRL 1,030,000.

But this is a profit that has already been realized, now, the “balls of the time” are different. The similarity of the current Brazilian economic scenario to the crises already experienced makes us believe that, in 2022, there may be a movement of appreciation of the Brazilian stock market that should privilege some company shares. In particular, microcaps.

Who is in charge of this thesis is George WachsmannCIO of the manager with more than BRL 13 billion in custody:

“The Brazilian scenario is shaping up so that known appreciations for microcaps can happen again now in 2022, and few investors will have access to this opportunity” – George Wachsmann

The lack of opportunity referred to by the manager is not for nothing. It is a fact that, in times of crisis, many investors choose to stay out of the stock market and, in some cases, dismantle the positions already made for fear of the short-term fluctuations that volatility causes.

However, in these moments it is necessary to do just the opposite. When up ahead the Ibovespa starts to recover, several company shares will start to appreciate quickly. At that time, a flurry of investors will be thinking they are smart to buy the papers that are featured. But by then it will be too late, as they will already be very expensive.

In Wachsmann’s view, the timing to buy shares is now, when investors are still afraid to go shopping. I know that it can give a little butterflies in the stomach and be a pioneer in this movement. But believe me, the first ones are always the best rewarded when we are talking about the financial market.

And you won’t have to venture out alone, as Wachsmann is willing to help. The fact is that the manager prepared a completely free content for those who are willing to invest in microcaps before the Ibovespa recovers, in order to have the chance to capture the greatest possible profits.

As past earnings are no guarantee of future returns, I cannot promise that the valuations I showed you today will be repeated. However, the solid track record of microcaps suggests that they will be the big stars of the stock market recovery in 2022.

5 or 10 years from now, you will probably be reading about the microcaps that, after an unprecedented crisis in recent history, delivered absurd equity multiplications to investors who decided to invest in them before the majority. At this point, I hope you’re on the money-making team.

Throughout history, there have been surgical moments in the market that made it possible for ordinary people to accumulate significant amounts in their bank account and, in some cases, to change their financial level.

But, on the other hand, there were also people who watched this whole movement more than once and, out of fear or insecurity, stayed out. I don’t want you to be among the regrets the next time a historic stock market rebound happens, so here’s my advice:

Whatever your decision, know that just by reading this far, you are already standing out from the majority of investors, becoming aware of the class of shares that, in recent years, captured extraordinary profits and transformed investments considered low in up to millions of reais. .

