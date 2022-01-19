three months for BRL 19.90

Sony and Electronic Arts have announced an interesting offer for EA Play on PlayStation: R$19.90 for a three-month subscription to the service. This can be a nice opportunity to get to know the catalog, which offers some of EA’s top names. The promotion runs until February 8th on the PS Store.

In addition to access to the library with more than 60 titles, players are also entitled to exclusive discounts and early access for up to 10 hours on the biggest releases, such as Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22. It is worth noting that, after the promotional period, the amount of R$ 19.90 is now charged monthly – or the user can opt for an annual subscription, which costs R$ 109.90.

Among the titles available in the EA Play catalog, subscribers can play the main names of franchises such as Star Wars (Fallen Order, Squadrons and Battlefront), Need For Speed ​​(Heat, Hot Pursuit Remastered and Payback) and sports games (FIFA, Madden NFL and NBA 2K). Not to mention other names like It Takes Two and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

All games available in the EA Play catalog

