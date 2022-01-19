three months for BRL 19.90

Raju Singh 3 hours ago Technology Comments Off on three months for BRL 19.90 5 Views

Sony and Electronic Arts have announced an interesting offer for EA Play on PlayStation: R$19.90 for a three-month subscription to the service. This can be a nice opportunity to get to know the catalog, which offers some of EA’s top names. The promotion runs until February 8th on the PS Store.

In addition to access to the library with more than 60 titles, players are also entitled to exclusive discounts and early access for up to 10 hours on the biggest releases, such as Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 and Madden NFL 22. It is worth noting that, after the promotional period, the amount of R$ 19.90 is now charged monthly – or the user can opt for an annual subscription, which costs R$ 109.90.

EA Play games available in the catalog.

Among the titles available in the EA Play catalog, subscribers can play the main names of franchises such as Star Wars (Fallen Order, Squadrons and Battlefront), Need For Speed ​​(Heat, Hot Pursuit Remastered and Payback) and sports games (FIFA, Madden NFL and NBA 2K). Not to mention other names like It Takes Two and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

All games available in the EA Play catalog

Coincidentally, in the last week the MyPS published a list with absolutely all the necessary information about the EA Play subscription service, including the complete list of games. Check out the details!

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

What will become of PS Plus in 2022

THE PS Plus started the new year stronger than it ended in December. The selection …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved