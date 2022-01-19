Tiago Abravanel says he still doesn’t have the option to vote

In the kitchen of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Tiago Abravanel, Maria, Laís Caldas and Brunna Gonçalves talked about living together in the house — there was already a DR between two sisters in the first morning — and about their routine.

Laís opined that the dynamics are what make the brothers have moments of friction:

If only coexistence. The problem is that there is a game of discord, indicating someone to the wall. This creates friction. That is the problem. Laís Caldas

The grandson of Silvio Santos, in turn, revealed a characteristic of his that is already tense about the vote:

I’m a little competitive. When there are those little dolls there… But yesterday, when I laid my head on the pillow, I thought: ‘Fuck, at the end of the week I’ll have to vote for someone’. And I still don’t know . Tiago Abravanel

