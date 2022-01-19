‘Took the bait’ TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will put Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) against the wall in Nos Tempos do Imperador. In front of the monarch, the deputy will be left with wobbly legs when he learns that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will have survived and still denounced all his crimes. “Bited the bait”, will commemorate the protagonist of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes that will air on January 20 in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the villain will be called by the husband of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in his office. The crook will be surprised by the presence of the bachelor, who will have contact with the emperor about the assassination attempt he suffered from the politician.

“Do you deny that you had a fight with your former adviser and pushed him over a cliff?”, will press Pedro. “We had a fight, yes. I went after my wife, it was my right. We fought, but I didn’t push him, no. Nélio fell alone”, the bad character will lie.

“It’s a lie! Tonico is the one who was going to fall off the cliff, I saved him and, even so, he pushed me!”, the good guy will reply. “I can imagine how difficult it must be for you, Your Majesty. You must be thinking: ‘Who is lying? Who is speaking the truth?’. It’s my word against Nelio’s”, the underhanded will release.

Leopoldina’s father (Bruna Griphao) will do psychological terror with the enemy: “The truth is that justice is delayed, but it does not fail! The liar will be caught, sooner or later”, assures the emperor. Nélio will still ask the whereabouts of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) and Mercedes, but the deputy will say that the woman ran away with the baby.

“Bullshit! You were seen taking Dolores and the girl, you and Borges [Danilo Dal Farra]! I have a witness!”, Bernardinho’s half-brother (Gabriel Fuentes) blurted out.

“Your Majesty, I’m being accused by a guy who claimed to be my friend, and he ran off with my wife. The matter is personal, he didn’t have to be bothering you with this. With your permission”, Tonico says, trying to leave the office . “Not yet. You need to respond to other accusations made by Mr. Nélio that do not concern his personal life, but Brazil,” Pedro will shoot.

Tonico will be pressured by the emperor

Tonico is interrogated by Pedro

“Brazil? What else have you been making up about me, you traitor?”, the corrupt man will be irritated. Luísa’s lover (Mariana Ximenes) will question Tonico’s relationship with William Christie (Guilherme Weber), with whom the villain allied in the past to damage the country’s image.

“The ambassador of England? I knew him vaguely. All I know about this goat is what was in the newspaper”, the Bahian will lie. “It was also vaguely that he met Mr. Horácio Aioli [Marco Marcondes]?”, amended the monarch. “I’m a public man, I know many people, but… I’m trying to remember. This one, I’ve never heard of. Horatio? Who is it?”, the evil one will pretend.

“A spy. The embassy official you bribed. Horácio Aioli gave us false information about Solano López’s steps. [Roberto Birindelli]! And when we managed to find him, he was dead”, recalls Pedro. “He died in his sleep. Hey! I remember that the case was reported by Berro and other newspapers in the city”, the politician will release.

Lota’s son (Paulo Cohen) will lose his temper and accuse: “Murderer! You killed Horacio and Nino [Raffaele Caseccio]! And disappeared with Dolores and my daughter!” “This guy is out of his mind. I don’t know why you believe in Nelio more than in me! Then I, who went to war with you! I almost died at the hands of Solano López!”, will retort the villain.

“Majesty, Nélio was no longer good in the head, apparently, after the fall, he broke out once and for all. If he has so many accusations against me, why didn’t he go to court? Because they are intrigues!”, Tonico will mock. “I didn’t go because you bribe the Justice, the police. And now, if I turn up dead, everyone already knows who’s to blame”, the bachelor loses control.

“Well, I say the same! And from now on I only speak in the presence of my lawyer. Your Majesty…”, the rascal will say goodbye, leaving the place in fury. Nélio will try to follow his ex-boss to demand explanations about his beloved and his daughter, but he will be stopped by the monarch. “Calm down. We’re going to find out everything. Tonico took the bait. We have proof that he paid that spy, we can now open a formal investigation against Tonico Rocha”, the protagonist will say.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Beyond the Illusion, a plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

