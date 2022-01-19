Top 25 Jobs in 2022: Tech, Data Science and Design Spotlight, LinkedIn Survey Says | work and career

LinkedIn has released its annual list of the 25 fastest growing jobs in the last 4 and a half years. The survey took into account data from the network to identify the positions that had the highest demand between January 2017 and July 2021, showing that technology areas should be primarily responsible for driving opportunities in the Brazilian labor market in 2022.

Software engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity experts and traffic managers are some of the positions that will be most in demand in 2022, according to the study.

This is because improving user experience, data analysis and cybersecurity systems and ensuring the optimal functioning of social networks have become priorities for companies at a time when they are adapting to hybrid offices and the digitalization of activities, highlights the professional social network.

With countless opportunities focused on IT and data analysis, the position of recruiter specialized in technology ended up occupying the first position of the ranking in Brazil.

Check out the full list of the 25 hot jobs that are expected to boost the job market in 2022:

Tech specialist recruiter Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) data engineer Cybersecurity Specialist business development representative traffic manager Machine learning engineer User experience researcher data scientist Systems development analyst robotics engineer Backend developer engagement manager product team manager QA Engineer (Quality Assurance) Data management consultant Customer Experience Leader design analyst Solution Analyst risk management analyst Product design consultant Inside sales coordinator intensive care nurse content designer Agile Instructor

The cities that appeared most in the ranking of opportunities were São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Porto Alegre.

The skills required for the positions, sectors that hire the most and cities with the greatest demand can be accessed in the survey published on the LinkedIn website.

According to Milton Beck, LinkedIn’s managing director for Latin America, these professions are changing the demand for skills and driving the job market of the future.

“Soft skills remain essential, but we are seeing greater demand for expertise in these areas. It is worth mentioning that this scenario is being replicated in several countries and the need of companies for technology positions increases year after year. Mexico and Spain follow the same pattern as Brazil and present a promising market for professionals in the sector. In other countries, such as the United States, we also see these professions, but as they are already more consolidated, we also observe others linked to diversity, sustainability, molecular biology and vaccine specializations, for example”, he says.

Job change in 2022

Another LinkedIn study, conducted in December 2021 with more than 1,000 respondents, points out that 49% of Brazilians are considering changing jobs in 2022. This percentage is even higher for young professionals aged 16 to 24 (61%). .

The two main reasons are the search for better salaries and the desire for a better balance between personal and professional life.

Faced with this reality, almost half of professionals (49%) also say that the pandemic has negatively affected their confidence at work. One of the explanations is the “imposter syndrome”. In Brazil, 43% of respondents say they don’t feel they are good enough in their roles. This percentage is higher than countries like Italy (34%), France (36%), Mexico (38%), Germany (39%) and Spain (41%), but lower than others such as Ireland (60%). and India (63%), for example.

