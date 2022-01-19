Treasury Direct: after some papers hit a record the day before, real interest rates on inflation bonds fall to 5.70%

The focus of financial agents this Wednesday (19) is on the international radar. The world stock markets operate with mixed movement, with an eye on the yields of US Treasury bonds, which continue to advance, but to a lesser extent today. The rise is mainly driven by the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States starting in March this year.

Also pay attention to some commodities. This morning, Brent crude was traded above $88 a barrel. On Tuesday (18), commodity prices hit their highest since 2014 amid political tensions and interruptions in a pipeline. Iron ore also shows gains in the session.

Already on the local radar, investors follow the developments around the manifestations of public servants in defense of salary readjustments. The protests were seen as “weak” by some government leaders. In a statement to journalists, retired general Hamilton Mourão, vice president of the country, also reinforced the day before that there is no room in the Budget for adjustments.

Despite the more uncertain scenario, public securities traded on the Treasury Direct fell by up to 7 basis points (0.07 percentage point) on Wednesday morning. Among inflation-linked securities, in the first update of the day, the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 offered a real return of 5.37% per year, compared to 5.44% the previous day.

After hitting a record in yesterday’s session, the real interest rates offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2040 and the Treasury IPCA+ 2055 retreated to 5.67% and 5.70% per year, respectively, at the opening of business today. The day before, the actual remuneration offered by them was 5.71% and 5.74% per year, in that order.

Among the fixed rates, in the first update of the day, the 2024 Fixed Rate Treasury offered a return of 11.68% per year, below the 11.73% seen yesterday (18). Likewise, the yield offered by the paper maturing in 2031 and with a half-yearly coupon was 11.50%, a percentage slightly lower than the 11.52% per annum recorded a day earlier.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday morning (19):

external radar

On the international scene, US futures indices oscillate between slight gains and losses this Wednesday (19), after a general sale the day before, driven by the rise in US government bond yields.

In yesterday’s session, returns on US Treasuries maturing in ten years advanced to a level of 1.87%, the highest in two years. Just to give you an idea, at the beginning of the year, the yield offered by these bonds was 1.5%.

Investors also monitor the release of US balance sheets. Today, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, Procter & Gamble and United Airlines report their quarterly results.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5.4% in December compared to the same period a year earlier. This was the highest level in 30 years.

The December result surpassed the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a gain of 5.2%, and further pushed British inflation away from the Bank of England’s (BoE) target, which is a rate of 2%.

Compared to November, the UK CPI rose 0.5% in December. In this case, the forecast was for a rise of 0.4%, according to analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal.

Budget, payment of attorneys and civil service readjustments

Meanwhile, on the political scene, attention is focused on the 2022 Budget. Report published today by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo states that the inflation forecast adopted by Congress in the preparation of the 2022 Budget will guarantee the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) R$ 1.8 billion more to spend in the year, with the Executive having R$ 1.75 billion.

This is because, according to the newspaper, the legislation passed during Michel Temer’s government determines that expenditures cannot exceed the value of the previous year corrected for inflation. But congressmen approved a correction of 10.18% to calculate the spending ceiling for 2022, above inflation, which stood at 10.06%, as presented by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Still on the subject of the Budget, representatives of more than 40 categories of public servants paralyzed their activities on Tuesday in defense of salary readjustments. A group of about a thousand civil servants protested in front of the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank.

Rudinei Marques, president of the Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate), told Reuters that the mobilization was an initial message to the government and stressed that a strike for an indefinite period is on the menu of actions, in case there is no progress in the negotiations.

In the assessment of government leaders, the demonstrations on the eve were “weak”. In an interview with Folha de S. Paulo and to State of São Paulo, Ricardo Barros (Progressistas-PR), government leader in the Chamber, played down the protests and said that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has yet to make a decision.

Hamilton Mourão, vice president, also reinforced yesterday that he saw no room for adjustments and that even the readjustment of public security workers at the federal level and health agents was not guaranteed.

“I don’t even know if the president will grant it there (safety and health), let’s wait for the president to hit the hammer there, budget space is very small”, said Mourão.

Still in the political field, the newspaper The State of São Paulo brought this Wednesday that Augusto Aras, Attorney General of the Republic, made decisions at the end of 2021 that allowed prosecutors to receive additional amounts that exceeded R$ 400 thousand in December, in some cases.

According to the newspaper, the largest payment was made by the regional prosecutor José Robalinho Cavalcanti. He has a base salary of BRL 35,400, but received BRL 446,000 in gross earnings, through “penduricalhos”. The PGR told the newspaper that the payments were made because spending fell in certain months of the pandemic.

