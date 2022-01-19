Trump company accused of tax fraud to obtain loans and benefits

The New York Attorney General’s office, Letitia James, said before a court on Tuesday that evidence has been discovered that former President Donald Trump’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” asset valuations to obtain loans and tax benefits.

The document, delivered by the office, states that state authorities have not yet decided whether to open a process regarding the allegations, however, it advances that investigators are expected to question Trump and the two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., as part of the investigation.

Trump, a persecuted political opponent?

the former president American, together with its team of lawyers, says the investigation is politically motivated.

Or an opponent of taxation?

In the document, the Attorney General’s team demonstrates the detailed accounting of a long investigation of allegations that Trump’s business group will have exaggerated asset values, in order to obtain favorable loan terms.

He still accuses of having misrepresented the value of company properties to reduce the tax burden, in the form of tax deductions.

For example, the size of luxury apartment of the former President of the United States in the “Big Apple” It will have been, before the tax authorities, displayed as a space three times the actual value, resulting in a benefit above 175 million euros for the Trump family, as the Attorney General claims.

Friends, friends, business aside

The information is obtained through testimonies from the Republican’s longtime financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, accused of tax fraud last year.

Investigators at the Attorney General’s Office, according to court documents, “have developed significant additional evidence that the Trump Organization used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to obtain various economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions”.

Unconstitutionality: fact or flight (from justice)?

However, Trump’s defense will have tried to block the subpoenas, calling them “an unprecedented and unconstitutional maneuver”.

It also mentions that the Attorney General, Letitia James, is improperly trying to obtain statements that may be used in a parallel criminal investigation, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Disputes between Trump and James

Trump sued James in federal court in December 2021, with the aim of putting an end to the investigation it is targeting.

In the lawsuit, Trump’s lawyers alleged that the District Attorney, a Democrat, violated the rights Constitutional Constitutions of the Republican in an “effort to publicly defame Trump and his associates”.

In the past, the former Republican president had already criticized the James and Bragg investigations as part of a “witch hunt”.

Frauds and falsehoods

In a statement on Tuesday night, the Attorney General’s team states that it has not decided to initiate legal action, but that the evidence gathered so far shows that the investigation must proceed unhindered.

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization used delay and litigation tactics in an attempt to prevent a legitimate investigation about their financial transactions,” says James, and adds that “so far, in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued various assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic benefit..”

While James’ civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, his team has been involved in both, putting multiple attorneys to work alongside Manhattan District Attorney’s prosecutors.

What can happen to the Trump Organization?

The New York attorney general’s office says that under state law, it could find “a wide range of [legais]” against companies that have committed commercial fraud.

These include “the revocation of the license to do business in the United States, the removal of members of the board of directors, and the refund and return of of ill-gotten gains”.

More Trumps under scrutiny

Earlier, a judge will have joined Letitia James to question another Trump son, one of the leaders of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, who eventually testified but declined to answer some questions.

Last year, the Manhattan District Attorney has filed tax fraud charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer.

Both investigations are, at least in part, related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a history of misrepresenting the value of assets.

The disclosures about the Attorney General’s investigation came on the same day that Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and other members of the legal team who sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were subpoenaed by a committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

The evidence against the Trump family

In court documents, the Attorney General led by James says that evidence shows that Trump’s company:

— Assessed a property in Seven Springs, upstate New York, to be worth more than €256 million, based on the dubious assumption that it could raise €142 million from the construction of nine luxury homes;

— Added a “premium” of 15% to 30% to the value of some properties, due to the fact that they carry the name “Trump”, despite the financial statements explicitly stating that they did not incorporate the value of the brand;

— Inflated the value of a suburban New York golf club by millions of dollars, counting payments from club members that would never have been paid;

— He valued a Park Avenue apartment tower at more than €300 million, based on the income it could earn from unsold units, although many of these apartments would likely sell for less as they are covered by rental price stabilization laws ;

— Evaluated an apartment rented to Ivanka Trump at 22 million euros, although she had a possibility of purchase for only 7.5 million euros;

— He said in documents that his stake in an office building at 40 Wall Street would be worth between 463 million and 531 million euros, two to three times higher than the estimate reached by experts.