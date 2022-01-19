Turco Mohamed has long-term work with the coaching staff that arrives at Atlético-MG | athletic-mg

Coach Antonio Turco Mohamed started the era at Atlético-MG last Monday. With him, a trio of assistants arrive at the club. A set, now defending the black and white colors, which has been working for a long time. Engagement is not the problem.

In addition to the Argentine coach, Gustavo Lema (assistant coach and former goalkeeper), Carlos Kenny (physical trainer) and Julio Hezze (assistant coach) arrive at Galo. Argentines, everyone was with the coach in Monterrey, Mexico, and in other clubs that El Turco was.

Mohamed’s direct assistant, Argentine Gustavo Lema has been on the coach’s commission since 2005, when they worked together at Huracán, in Argentina. When El Turco is suspended, he is the one who replaced him in the technical and collective areas. Actively participates in training, sometimes leading the activities.

Lema also worked with Mohamed in Mexican clubs: Veracruz, Tijuana and América. To the official channel of Monterrey (the last club in the commission), in an interview, Lema (was a goalkeeper) explains when the “marriage” with Mohamed began and what his line of work is like.

– We know each other from football and life. When I stopped playing football, he quickly asked me to join his coaching staff. As a helper, I’m here for whatever it takes, to follow the command line. The way the commission works is a set, but the last word belongs to Antonio (Mohamed).

Another assistant coach is Julio Hezze. He works with Mohamed, with whom he has family ties. Hezze has a son who is a player and has already had a chance in the professional of Huracán, having passed through the Argentine national team. Hezze has worked with El Turco since the days of Huracán, in the early 2000s.

At Monterrey, he acted as coordinator of the coaching staff, even organizing which player would go to the press conference.

The third man on Antonio Mohamed’s commission is Argentine physical trainer Carlos Claudio Kenny. He will work together with Cristiano Nunes, preparer of the fixed commission of Galo. It was a requirement of the club to work together.