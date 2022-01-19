Turkish club presents new proposal to Grêmio, but Athletico-PR notifies Jean Pyerre

* With information from reporter Rafael Pfeiffer

The novel Jean Pyerre continues in Grêmio. Turkish club Girensuspor presented a new proposal, increasing the player’s loan period. However, due to the imbroglio involving Athletico-PR, the situation remains undefined.

Initially with a five-month offer, the Turkish team has now offered a 15-month contract. However, Athletico-PR’s legal department guarantees that, with the signing of a draft, guaranteeing conditions until the end of the year, the player must comply with the agreement.

In this way, the people of Paraná extrajudicially notified the player. Despite this, the club from Paraná exempted Grêmio from any responsibility, claiming that the issue concerns only the athlete.

According to article 430 of the Civil Code, “if the acceptance, due to unforeseen circumstances, comes to the knowledge of the proponent late, he will immediately communicate it to the acceptor, under penalty of being liable for damages”. It is on this passage that the Athletic defense in the case focuses. Thus, Jean Pyerre must be obliged to pay compensation, which will be calculated by the Court based on the contract values, to the club.

Athletico’s Legal Department guarantees that Grêmio is not responsible for the case, since between the clubs everything was previously resolved and signed. “Grêmio fulfilled everything together with Athletico, aligned with the legal, all contractual conditions. Everything was right between the club and Grêmio. We have a great relationship, we recently loaned Nicolas to Grêmio.”, declares Athletico’s lawyer, Rodrigo Gama Monteiro.

Jean Pyerre continues training with the Grêmio group, as he still has a link with the club. However, the midfielder is not part of Tricolor’s plans for the 2022 season. According to the football vice president, Dénis Abrahão, the player needs “new air” and, therefore, there is an interest in lending the athlete.





See too