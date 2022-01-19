Two secretaries and a director leave positions at the Ministry of Economy – 01/19/2022 – Mercado

Two secretaries and a director of the Ministry of Economy had their exoneration published in this Wednesday’s edition (19) of the Official Gazette of the Union.

All departures were recorded as “at the request” of the employees themselves.

Cristiano Rocha Heckert left the position of Secretary of Management of the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government.

Gustavo José de Guimarães e Souza was dismissed from the role of Secretary of Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery of the Special Secretariat of the Treasury and Budget.

Mauro Sergio Bogea Soares left the position of program director at the Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue.

Minister Paulo Guedes has lost names from the Economy summit since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government. In October 2021, four secretaries of the economic team resigned for disagreeing with maneuvers to boost spending in the election year.

In the case of the dismissals published this Wednesday (19), the two secretaries must assume other functions.

Heckert was chosen in December to be the new CEO of Funpresp-Exe (Fundação de Previdência Complementar do Servidor Público Federal do Executivo).

Guimarães, on the other hand, received an invitation to act in the Legislature, according to the press office of the Ministry of Economy. The secretariat previously occupied by him has been debating the regulation of sports betting in Brazil.

In a note, the Economy said that Fernando Sertã Meressi, currently undersecretary of government planning, will replace Guimarães.

It was also confirmed this Wednesday (19) the resignation of Alexandre Avelino Pereira from the position of director of Management and Planning of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira). CGU auditor Jofran Lima Roseno was appointed to this role.

On the eve of the 2021 Enem, Inep is going through a historic crisis with the stampede of key-post servers and complaints of interference in the content of the exam and moral harassment.