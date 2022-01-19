UFC 270: Ciryl Gane shares main memory of training with Ngannou: “I remember his power” | combat

Ciryl Gane will fight this Saturday against Francis Ngannou, at UFC 270, in Anaheim, United States, for the unification of the heavyweight belt, in the main event of the night.

1 of 2 Ciryl Gané is undefeated in MMA — Photo: Getty Images Ciryl Gané is undefeated in MMA – Photo: Getty Images

The two fighters were training partners and, in an interview with “BJPenn.com”, Gane told his main memories of his former teammate, and what he expects from the fight.

– I remember his potency. We have no surprises. You have a guy like me with good footwork and technique, and then you have a guy like him who is stronger and more powerful. This is a game for me, it’s a game. That’s why I’m not afraid (of his strength). Every time I get in the cage, I know I can win the fight, but I also have to be aware that I can get knocked out.

The French fighter pointed out his rival’s main weapon and what difficulties he will have to face in the fight, in addition to not ruling out the possibility of taking the fight to the ground.

– The biggest problem I have with Francis is his potency. He knows how to use. That’s why he is really dangerous and has confidence in his strength. My first problem is going to be controlling the distance. I started in MMA four years ago. My plan was to control the distance and escape the wrestling game, the whole ground game. Today this is my strength and it will help me against Francis.

– Everything is possible. I don’t know exactly what I’m going to do. If I think it’s a good choice to take him down, I’ll try to put him down.

Undefeated in his 10 MMA fights in his career, Gane points out why this fight is so awaited by fans.

– As in all my fights, there are no surprises in my game. I know exactly what I do in every fight. Touch it and not be touched, control the distance and let’s see what happens. If it’s possible, I’ll try to get rid of him for sure. That’s why people are so anxious, because I’ve never lost, and although he’s lost, no one has ever finished him off. If one of us is outclassed before the fight is over, it will be the first time in our career.

Next Thursday, the 20th, the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat show the UFC 270 press conference live, starting at 18:00 (Brasília time). On Friday it will be the turn of the ceremonial weigh-in in California, starting at 18:30 (Brasília time), also on the SportTV 3 It’s from Combat.

Next Saturday, the 22nd, the UFC takes to the screens of Combat, of SportTV 3 It’s from combat.com from 8:00 pm with “Aquecimento Combate”, and the three show the first two fights live from 8:30 pm (Brasília time). Then, exclusively Combat shows the rest of the card and the site follows the entire event in real time.

UFC 270

January 22, 2022 in Anaheim (USA)

MAIN CARD (0h, Brasília time):

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs Cyril Gane

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs André Fialho

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov

PRELIMINARY CARD (8:30 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira

Featherweight: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Jourdain

Welterweight: Jack della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry

Middleweight: Michael Morales vs Trevin Giles

Strawweight: Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez

Strawweight: Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius