UK has highest daily death toll in nearly a year

The United Kingdom recorded its highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in nearly a year on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers easing restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of the Ômicron variant.

The country reported 438 new deaths from Covid-19, the highest total daily figure since February 24 last year.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said earlier in Parliament that he was optimistic that measures introduced to slow the spread of Omicron would be scaled back next week as cases and hospitalizations appear to have peaked.

The government is considering phasing out the remaining pandemic restrictions in England, including work-from-home guidelines and the use of vaccine passports, according to British media.

Despite infections reaching record highs in recent weeks, the speed of vaccination with booster doses and the lower severity of the Omicron variant has resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths have not skyrocketed as in previous waves of the pandemic.

The United Kingdom has so far recorded a total of 152,513 deaths from Covid-19, the seventh highest number on the planet – most of them in the first year of the pandemic.