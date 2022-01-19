UK records 438 Covid deaths in 24 hours, highest daily number in more than a year | World

The UK registered 438 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed this Tuesday (18) the official balance sheet of the British government. This is the highest daily number in over a year, with the last peak recorded on February 24, 2021 ( 443 deaths ).

In recent weeks, the European country has also been registering a rapid increase in the number of new infections due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The record of deaths comes at the same time that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is evaluating the relaxation of health measures imposed precisely to contain the new variant.

Increase in the number of deaths

The United Kingdom had been registering an increase in the moving average of deaths since the end of December last year – it went from 73 deaths on 01/29 to 264 on Monday (17), according to the survey by the platform Our World in Data. , linked to the University of Oxford.

The current death curve, however, does not compare to those recorded during the first waves of the pandemic, with peaks of 942 (05/13/2020) and 1,248 (01/23/2021). See the graphic below.

2 of 3 Graph shows the moving average of deaths by Covid in the UK during the pandemic — Photo: Reproduction / OWID Graph shows the moving average of deaths by Covid in the UK during the pandemic — Photo: Reproduction / OWID

The number of confirmed cases, however, has reached unprecedented peaks at this point in the pandemic reaching 182,000 on 5/01 – the previous peak was on 10/01/21 (59,000 cases). See the graphic below.

3 of 3 Graph shows recent spike in cases in the UK (moving average) — Photo: Reproduction/OWID Graph shows recent spike in cases in the UK (moving average) — Photo: Reproduction/OWID

Despite the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases of the disease, hospitalizations for Covid-19 have not risen to the same extent – ​​in part because of vaccine coverage, and also because of the apparent lower severity of the omicron variant.

Also according to Our World in Data, 71% of the British population has received at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid told a parliamentary hearing that he was “optimistic” about the decline in cases, and that hospitalizations “appeared to have reached a peak”.