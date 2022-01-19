Unbearable: Know Which Diseases Cause The Worst Pain | Take care | Online Diary

One of the greatest enemies of the human being, when it comes to health, can be considered pain. Invisible, she has the power to take the mood, patience and even the mood of anyone, being a factor that daily leads people to seek medical attention or to self-medicate. But have you ever stopped to think about the worst pain a human being can feel?

Experts from the National Health Service (NHS, the UK’s SUS) have listed the 20 most painful diseases that the human body can develop. The following pains make daily tasks difficult and impact patients’ quality of life. The lifting is not ordered by degree of intensity. Check out:

endometriosis

It happens when the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside the organ. It is a long-term condition that can affect women of any age, and there is no cure, only control. Symptoms can vary, however, the most common are pelvic pain, irregular cramping during menstruation, pain after sex, feeling sick and difficulty getting pregnant.

Read too:

Pará receives more than 200 thousand doses of vaccine against Covid-19

Anxiety: 7 simple tips to reduce crises

herniated disc

The problem happens when the gelatinous core of a spinal disc dislodges, putting pressure on the nerves that run through the spinal cord and causing severe pain. The main symptoms are low back pain; numbness or tingling in the shoulders, arms, back, legs, or feet; neck ache; trouble bending or straightening your back; and muscle weakness. It can also cause buttock and leg pain if it presses on the sciatic nerve.

Appendicitis

Inflammation of the appendix, a small organ similar to the finger of a glove, located in the first portion of the large intestine, presents with pain that usually starts in the middle of the belly or abdomen, and can come and go. Within hours, the pain travels to the lower right side, where the appendix is ​​located, and becomes constant and severe. Pressing this area, coughing, or walking can make the pain worse.

If you have appendicitis, you may also have other symptoms, including nausea, motion sickness, loss of appetite, constipation or diarrhea, and a high fever.

Adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulders)

It is characterized by pain and stiffness in the shoulder joint. Patients who have diabetes are usually the target of the disease and the pain can last for months or even years. They happen when the tissue around the shoulder joint becomes inflamed.

Symptoms may start gradually and disappear within a year or two. Doctors usually treat it with shoulder exercises and pain relievers.

Heart attack

Known medically as a heart attack, it is a serious medical emergency in which the blood supply to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. Symptoms include tightness or pain in the chest, neck, back, or arms; fatigue; dizziness; abnormal heartbeat and anxiety.

Migraine

It is characterized by a headache of varying intensity, sometimes accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. It can cause throbbing in a specific area of ​​the head, which can vary in intensity. This is a common health condition that affects about 1 in 5 women and 1 in 15 men.

Cluster headache

Cluster headache is severe pain on one side of the head, more specifically at the temple or around the eye, that lasts for a short time (usually 30 minutes to an hour). It is accompanied by nasal congestion or a runny nose and sometimes a drooping eyelid, watery eyes, and a flushed face.

Arthritis

Inflammation of one or more joints, causing pain and stiffness that may worsen with age. There are different types of arthritis, each with different causes, including wear and tear on the joints, infections, and underlying diseases. Symptoms include pain, swelling, decreased range of motion, and stiffness.

Drop

It is characterized by the increase of uric acid in the blood and its accumulation and crystallization in sodium monourate, deposited in the joints. Excess of these crystals causes flare-ups of acute arthritis, with great discomfort and pain.

Diagnosis can be difficult as the symptoms are similar to other conditions. Gout attacks are usually treated with anti-inflammatory medications.

Kidney stone

The main symptom is intense pain in the lower back that can limit movement, in addition to pain when urinating, cloudy urine and fever above 38ºC. In the presence of signs and symptoms indicative of a kidney stone, it is important to consult the urologist so that tests are carried out and the best treatment begins.

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS)

It is chronic arm or leg pain that develops after injury, surgery, stroke, or heart attack. The exact cause of complex regional pain syndrome is unknown, but it may involve abnormal inflammation or nerve dysfunction. The condition is characterized by pain that is more intense than expected considering the injury that caused it.

Broken bones

Fractures can happen after an accident, for example. The most common signs of a broken bone are pain, swelling and deformity. However, it can sometimes be difficult to tell if a bone is broken if it is not dislocated.

herpes zoster

It causes painful skin irritation that can appear as a blistering band on the trunk. The pain may persist even after the irritation subsides, called postherpetic neuralgia.

Sciatica pain

Sciatica is pain along the sciatic nerves. These nerves extend from the lower back, through the buttocks, and down the legs, ending just below the knee. The causes of pain can be a herniated disc, complications from osteoarthritis, injuries, or the narrowing of the spinal canal can cause nerve compression, inflammation, or irritation.

trigeminal neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia is sudden, intense facial pain. It is often described as a sharp pain, or like having an electric shock to the jaw, teeth, or gums.

It happens in short, unpredictable attacks that can last anywhere from a few seconds to about two minutes and stop as suddenly as they start. In most cases, trigeminal neuralgia only affects one side of the face, with the pain usually felt in the lower part of the face.

acute pancreatitis

It is inflammation of the pancreas that occurs mainly due to excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages or the presence of stones in the gallbladder, causing severe abdominal pain that comes on suddenly and is extremely disabling.

fibromyalgia

The long-term condition causes pain throughout the body. In addition to generalized pain, sufferers of this disease may also have increased sensitivity to pain, extreme tiredness, muscle stiffness, difficulty sleeping, problems with mental processes, headaches and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

stomach ulcer

It is a sore that develops on the lining of the esophagus, stomach or small intestine. And they occur when stomach acid damages the lining of the digestive tract. The main pains occur in the upper region of the abdomen.

Pain after surgery

Feeling pain after surgery is common, but the intensity varies according to the type of operation, in some cases, it can be considered unbearable.