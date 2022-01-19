Understand why Faustão’s son’s mustache disappeared during the program

Those who watched Faustão on the Band, this Monday (1/17), did not miss any details during the live broadcast. One of the most talked about topics on Twitter was the sudden change in style of João Guilherme, son of the ex-global.

The young man, who tries to follow in his father’s footsteps, starts the program with a smooth face, then, in conversation with Zeca Pagodinho, with a mustache. At the end of the attraction, João Guilherme returned without a mustache to comment on the performances of Seu Jorge and Alexandre Pires. The visual exchange generated debate.

The confusion, however, was nothing more than a continuity error. As Fausto Silva’s program is entirely recorded, and usually on different days, between one take and another João Guilherme shaved his mustache off his face. When editing and joining the images, the production did not notice the difference and put the images on air.

See the backlash on the web:

