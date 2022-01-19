Unifesp publishes letter in repudiation of denialist doctor

This Tuesday, the 18th, professors at the Escola Paulista de Medicina at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) released an open letter against the statements made by doctor Roberto Zeballos against Covid-19 vaccines. According to the document, it is not today that Zeballos criticizes vaccination and spreads disinformation without any scientific basis in interviews and hearings at the Federal Chamber or the Ministry of Health. against vaccines, rendering health a disservice”, wrote the Unifesp doctors.

The letter also criticizes the disrespectful way in which the doctor refers to scientific and medical societies that advocate immunization against the coronavirus. “It uses distorted information and attacks vaccine experts by calling them ‘illiterates’ and insinuating that there are vested interests in everyone who speaks in favor of vaccines.”

The document also points out that unequivocal data attest to the drastic drop in the number of cases and deaths after vaccination gained strength in Brazil, something that is not taken into account by Zeballos, who “continues to make false claims and without showing scientific evidence”. “Although he has a medical degree and a doctorate, he seems to have learned little about scientific methodology and practical applications of clinical epidemiology. This situation generates, to say the least, a lack of credibility and integrity. To present individual clinical experience as the only proof of the veracity of one’s hypotheses is to ignore the simplest assumption of scientific methodology. No one judges a treatment based on individual experience.”

The authors of the letter also repudiate Zeballos’ denialist attitudes and the mention of his past link with the Escola Paulista de Medicina/Unifesp to accredit the defense of hypotheses not proven by the methodology and which do not reflect the guidelines of the scientific community, but only their opinions. personal. “For him and other deniers, science is in the background.”

Finally, the authors of the letter claim that the doctor’s interest, as well as that of other deniers, is to “gather followers in their digital pulpits and build a narrative for personal success that feeds chaos” and accuse him of using the institution’s medical degree. for “spurious individual benefits, of dubious moral standing.” “For this reason, we feel obliged to denounce the disinformation spread by all those who are the protagonists of the defense of disastrous measures for collective health, such as the anti-vaccination movement and the use of medicines for early Covid-19 therapy, without the scientific and clinical validation for its prescription”, says the document, which adds: “In the search for fame and individual benefits, these professionals of chaos prefer to address themselves directly to the general public, the only way that offers some acceptance to their baseless theses”.