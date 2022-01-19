Unimed Fortaleza patients hospitalized without vaccine is almost twice as many vaccinated, says doctor – Focus.jor

Team Focus

After the release of the video by the president of Unimed Fortaleza, Elias Leite, about the number of patients hospitalized for COVID who did not take the vaccine being greater than those immunized (with one, two or three doses) at the cooperative hospital (the HRU), doctor João Flávio, a member of the American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology, performed an analysis based on statistical methods.

“As for the numbers released yesterday by Unimed Fortaleza, we have to take into account, statistically speaking, the issue of proportionality. We cannot, with absolute numbers, compare two different groups”, says the professional.

“What happened yesterday, Elias even told me that he was very ‘burned out’, with many people looking for him, he put the absolute numbers of hospitalized patients with or without COVID in relation to their vaccination status”, he pointed out.

Nogueira made some calculations. “If we take only the universe of people who have Unimed Fortaleza (I will round up to 500 thousand lives) we would have (and extrapolating that the rate of vaccinated is similar to that of the general population, that is, 90% with at least 1 dose, according to information of Fortaleza City Hall), there are 450 thousand Unimed users vaccinated: 45 hospitalized, or 0.01%, or 1 hospitalized for every 10 thousand users.”

Among the 50 thousand unvaccinated, 8 hospitalized or 0.016%, or 1 hospitalized for every 6,250 users. “More hospitalized patients proportionally who have not been vaccinated! Again, almost double,” he explains.

The doctor also details that there are scientific works that speak of the “vaccinal escape” of the Ômicron variant. “These same works say that a regimen that would protect more and considered complete would be with 3 doses. Of those hospitalized for COVID in the HRU, the majority (even in absolute numbers) are without this scheme considered complete. If we apply statistical concepts, then this relationship between unvaccinated and hospitalized vaccinated would be even greater”, he concludes.

From Focus: the chart below summarizes the issue.

