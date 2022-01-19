Unprepared? Tiago Leifert arrived at BBB as Tadeu Schmidt

The debut of journalist Tadeu Schmidt as presenter of “BBB 22” on Monday night (17) divided opinions about his performance. The former presenter of the goals of the round on “Fantástico” showed little skill in the relationship with the participants, which bothered some people.

At the “Splash Watch TV”, Aline Ramos comments that the new presenter was compared to Tiago Leifert, who arrived in the same way in charge of the reality show, to replace Pedro Bial.

Tadeu Schmidt needed to start and have those little mistakes to get it going. Many people criticized him for being very polite with the participants and compared him to Tiago, but it’s as if Tadeu was entering the house for the first time too. We have a recent reference from Leifert, but when he arrived, the relationship with the BBBs was similar, until he met.

Tiago Leifert announced that he would leave Globo in September last year after almost 16 years at the station. The journalist presented the BBB between 2017 and 2021 and commanded other realities of the house, such as “The Voice Brasil” and “The Voice Kids Brasil”.

Cristina Padiglione reinforces that in Tiago’s first season ahead of BBB, his performance was not the best.

I was very strange when Tiago appeared, only in the second season he became more interesting.

For the columnist, Tadeu Schmidt’s experience in “Fantástico”, where he dealt with light and difficult topics, will make him stand out in command of the reality show over time.

Tadeu presented both tragic and fun things like the ‘cavalinhos’, which had the purpose of attracting an audience that is not so interested in football. He has this dosage of making the joke and getting into a more dramatic and sad subject. I think that when more relevant matters come to the ‘BBB 22’, he will know how to lead.

