Updated PIS 2022 Calendar is now available; see dates, PIS/Pasep table and latest salary bonus news

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance calendar 2022 starts at February. With only a few weeks to go before payments start, many people are still not sure when they will receive.

The PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus is a benefit annual of worker. Your official calendar was approved on January 7, by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat).

Even so, many people are still trying to find out what the updated PIS 2022 calendar, at dates, who has an account at Caixa receives when, and, in addition to the payment schedule, there is a great search for PIS/Pasep table. You can ask these and other questions below.

PIS-Pasep table

The value of PIS/Pasep 2022 was affected by the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212.

THE amount paid in the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus varies according to how long the person has worked. If she worked all year, she receives minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

PIS Calendar 2022 dates

Private initiative workers receive PIS, by Caixa Econômica Federal.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Pasep payment schedule

Public sector workers, who receive Pasep, by Banco do Brasil.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

When does a Caixa account receive PIS?

The beneficiary of the PIS salary bonus who has an account with Caixa Econômica Federal receives the benefit from February 8, according to the updated PIS 2022 calendar, which you can refer to above.