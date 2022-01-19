US airlines warn of ‘catastrophic’ outages on eve of 5G launch

A trade association representing major US airlines has asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the country’s top communications and aviation regulators to stop mobile carriers from deploying 5G services near airports.

Airlines for America warned in a letter Monday that the public could experience “catastrophic” outages if the new C-band frequencies are placed two miles from where aircraft travel. The association said it was willing to work with the government and operators to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Carriers including AT&T and Verizon Communications reached an agreement with federal regulators earlier this month to launch the new service on Jan. 19. Airlines are concerned that the signals could interfere with instruments that measure an aircraft’s altitude.

In a memo to employees seen by Bloomberg, JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes said the airline faces “potential significant flight interference starting Wednesday that will further stress the already fragile air system and harm the public.” who travels”.

Hayes said there is little transparency in the data behind the decision to deploy 5G near airports and that concerns about possible interference with aircraft equipment have increased. The move could delay the aviation sector’s recovery from the pandemic, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday authorized some jets to operate in zones where new 5G services are being used, significantly reducing the potential impact on flight schedules. The decision allows for low-visibility landings at up to 48 of the 88 U.S. airports with equipment for such arrivals, the FAA said.

Two members of the US Congress — Peter De Fazio, chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Rick Larsen, chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation — joined the airlines on Monday in urging regulators to delay implementation.

“We must provide the FAA and the aviation industry with more time to thoroughly assess deployment risks in order to avoid potentially disastrous disruptions to our national airspace system,” the two Democrats wrote in a letter.

