US airlines warn of possible ‘chaos’ if 5G is not limited near airports; understand | Technology

Presidents of 10 US airlines issued an alert last Monday (17) to authorities to warn of the possible “chaos” that would represent the activation of 5G networks in the vicinity of airports, in a letter obtained by the AFP news agency. .

THE premiere of a new track of the new technology is scheduled for next Wednesday (19), after being postponed twice because of concerns about interference that the network may cause to aircraft.

“We write to urgently ask for 5G to be implemented from January 19 at any location except 2 miles (about 3.2 km) from airport runways, as defined by the FAA (Federal Aviation Authority)”, highlights the letter, also signed by logistics giants FedEx and UPS.

“On a day like last Sunday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subject to cancellations, detours and delays,” fear the presidents of these companies, including American Airlines, Delta and Southwest.

Understand the problem point by point:

1. What is happening?

The airlines claim that the use of C-Band (a band that uses the spectrum between 3.7 GHz to 6.425 GHz) in 5G could interfere with electronic components of the aircraft, especially the altimeters (altitude meters).

This equipment operates by radio on aircraft and uses frequencies close to 5G. They are responsible for calculating the exact distance of the plane from the ground, used especially in instrument landing operations, when visibility on the runway is reduced, to avoid accidents and collisions.

The airlines advocate a pause “until the FAA can determine how this deployment can be accomplished safely and without catastrophic disruption.”

Concerned about possible interference issues with aircraft altitude measurement devices, the FAA issued new guidelines that limit the use of these flight mechanisms in some situations and last Friday asked AT&T and Verizon to delay activating the band. C near an unspecified number of “priority airports” while further study is carried out.

This survey will determine exactly how many views may be impacted. For now, the authority will allow planes with accurate and reliable altimeters to operate in 5G regions. But planes with older altimeters won’t be able to land in low-visibility conditions.

2. What do operators say?

CTIA, a US wireless networking industry group, said 5G is safe and accused the aviation industry of spreading fear and distorting facts.

The organization said the C-band has now been deployed in about 40 countries, with no reports of harmful interference with aviation equipment.

The Associated Press news agency also said that AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg have offered to reduce the range of their 5G networks near airports, as is being done in France.

AT&T and Verizon will be able to launch 5G in the C-band this month under licenses already granted by the FCC. Airlines have until Friday (20) to give carriers a list of up to 50 airports where they believe 5G reach should be reduced by July 5, according to the Associated Press.

By July, telcos will talk to the FAA and airlines about possible long-term measures regarding 5G service near airports.

However, under the terms of the agreement with the FAA, AT&T and Verizon will have exclusive jurisdiction to decide whether to make any changes to the service.

4. Why is this happening only in the US?

In the United States, 5G’s C-Band goes up to 3.98 GHz, close to the frequency of altimeters, which operate between 4.2 GHz and 4.4 GHz. The higher the frequency, the faster the service tends to be – that’s why , operators want to take advantage of all the bandwidth.

The concern is that the so-called “guard band”, which acts as a safety band between frequencies, is smaller than in other countries.

In Brazil, for example, operators can operate up to the 3.7 GHz band – a much larger guard band, which reduces the risk of interference.

“This greater distance in frequency, called the guard band, leads to better conditions for coexistence, and less risk of interference in Brazilian territory”, said Moisés Moreira, adviser to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and president of the Monitoring Group of Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems (Gaispi).