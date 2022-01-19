US warns Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’

The United States warned today that Russia was preparing a possible attack against Ukraine, which could occur “at any moment”, and warned that it was evaluating all options for a response.

“No option is ruled out,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, warning of an “extremely dangerous situation.”

“We are now at a stage where Russia could, at any moment, launch an attack against Ukraine,” she said.

The warning came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, this week after negotiations with Russia ended up heading to an impasse.

Tomorrow, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to a US State Department statement.

Next Thursday (20), Blinken will travel to the German capital, Berlin, for negotiations with the United Kingdom, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis.

On Friday (21), however, it will be time for the secretary of state to meet in Geneva, Switzerland, with the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, in the search for a resolution to the recent escalation towards a conflict.

military maneuvers

Today, trains with Russian troops and military vehicles arrived in Belarus, a country allied with Moscow and also on the border with Ukraine, for exercises.

Although the atmosphere is tense, Russia and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) today sent messages in search of a solution to avoid any direct conflict.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared, after a meeting with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, that Moscow “is now awaiting responses” to the proposals “to continue negotiations”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had invited Russia and allies of the Atlantic Alliance to further talks on Ukraine.

‘Concrete’ answers

Today, Lavrov demanded “concrete” responses from the West before continuing to discuss the escalation. One of Russia’s main demands is that NATO offers guarantees that it will not expand to encompass Russia’s neighbors Ukraine and Georgia.

In addition to a treaty that prohibits a possible expansion of NATO, Russia also wants the Americans and the country’s allies in Europe to give up carrying out maneuvers and military deployments in Eastern Europe.

For Westerners, Russian claims are unacceptable, although they say they are willing to continue negotiations with Russia to avoid an armed conflict with unforeseeable consequences.

However, the UK recently announced that it would send weapons to Ukraine, such as anti-tank missiles, while Kiev complained that Western countries did not seem to be in a hurry to step up military aid to the country.

* With information from AFP and Reuters, in Moscow (Russia) and Washington (USA)