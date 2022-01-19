US will distribute 400 million N95 masks for free to fight Covid-19 | World

The United States government has announced that it will distribute 400 million N95 masks to the population for free, in a move that marks the latest effort by the administration of US President Joe Biden to help contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Protective equipment will be withdrawn from the country’s national strategic stockpile starting next week. The face masks will be shipped to pharmacies and community health centers this week, the White House said.

The move comes after Biden and his team faced criticism for not doing enough to promote mask use or step up testing as the more transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus ravages the country.

In response to criticism and the wave of cases, the US government has made free tests available through a website officially launched this Wednesday, in addition to its announcement about the distribution of masks from the strategic reserve.

“This is the largest distribution of personal protective equipment in US history,” said a US government spokesman.

N95-type masks – equivalent to the PFF2 mask –, which form a seal around the nose and mouth, are considered particularly effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus. See the VIDEO below.

“To ensure access to these masks is easy and convenient, the government is leveraging the federal retail pharmacy program and the federal community health center program so that free masks are available in many of the same convenient and trusted locations. Americans go to get the vaccine and the booster dose,” he added.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that Americans wear the “most protective mask” they can.