Vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 has low demand in Jardim Cruzeiro

The Health Department of Umuarama started this Tuesday (17) the vaccination of children aged between 5 and 11 years. In the early hours of this morning, demand was low at the Jardim Cruzeiro Health Unit. Parents with children able to be immunized were instructed to look for the Welfare Unit, where there was greater demand.

“To open a bottle of the immunizer, you need to have 10 children. As demand here was very low, we didn’t even open it so as not to miss pediatric doses and everyone who came here went to get the vaccine at Bem-Estar”, said a health professional.

At this first moment, children with comorbidities and permanent diseases are being immunized in the basic health units of San Remo and Welfare. In the afternoon the vaccine takes place from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

The Health Department guides parents to pre-register online on the City Hall website as a way to speed up vaccination, reducing waiting time in queues. Pre-registration is available on the City Hall website, at www.umuarama.pr.gov.br, in the specific banner. It is also possible to access the program at saude.umuarama.pr.gov.br, without www.

Join our WhatsApp group and receive OBemdito news first hand.

